When the checkers flew at the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross season finale, Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis were the centers of attention, as each had just claimed a National Championship. But behind every great rider is a great mechanic, and that’s especially true this year, as Dave Feeney (Osborne) and Alex Campbell (Ferrandis) kept their wrenching hands busy all season making sure their riders could depend on their equipment. When the dust settled, it was time Feeney and Campbell got some well-deserved time in the spotlight as well. Two mechanics, two National Championships, Two Tribes.