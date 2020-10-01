Ten Minutes With

By

STEVE
WESTFALL

Newly named Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team manager Steve Westfall has something no other team managers can say or will probably ever get to say: at his first official race as team manager, the team won a 450 Class Pro Motocross National Championship, when Zach Osborne clinched the title at the Fox Raceway season finale. We caught up with Westfall a few days later to get his take on winning the championship and what life is like managing a factory motocross team.

Align Media

Subscribe Now

to continue reading 10 Minutes With

and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine

The Biggest Stories

Stories and columns about—and by—the sport's biggest names 

Top Journalists

Unparalleled reporting by the best in moto journalism 

Award Winning

Award-winning revolutionary digital edition

Amazing Photography

First-rate photography and design

Audio Features

Listen to the author's take on your favorite features

Racer X Magazine Print + Digital Subscription
Subscribe Now

Get the Racer X Bundle including the 2021 Calendar and More!
$80 Value for Just $30


Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account