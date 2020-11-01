Riding along with Todd DeHoop as the former factory rider heads out west—and back in time—to the SoCal Vintage MX Classic at Glen Helen

WORDS: TODD DEHOOP

PHOTOS: David Dewhurst

Back in the day, Todd DeHoop was one of the fastest national-caliber prospects the Michigan Mafia produced. He joined Suzuki’s factory team, won the 1988 AMA 125cc East Region Supercross crown, and enjoyed a long and successful professional career. In the years since he retired, he found a great job in the real world, doing on-the-road sales for heavy-duty truck parts these past 23 years. But DeHoop still rides, is in very good shape, and he’s found a new outlet for his passion: vintage motocross. When we found out DeHoop was participating in Scott Burnworth’s annual SoCal Vintage MX Classic, we asked him if our readers could follow along.