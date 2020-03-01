REDBUD GRASS RACE

OCTOBER 18, 2020 // Buchanan, MI // www.redbudmx.com

It felt like the world stood still for so long and things were just getting going, but there it was: the 31st running of RedBud’s Throttle Jockey Grass Race. This season-ending race is always bittersweet; it’s a fun, chill event to look forward to all year, but in the back of everyone’s mind is the long, cold Midwest winter that’s right around the corner. Add a couple dashes of 2020 to the blizzards, and snowbirding in Hell starts to sound fairly attractive.