Riders’ Meeting
REDBUD GRASS RACE
OCTOBER 18, 2020 // Buchanan, MI // www.redbudmx.com
It felt like the world stood still for so long and things were just getting going, but there it was: the 31st running of RedBud’s Throttle Jockey Grass Race. This season-ending race is always bittersweet; it’s a fun, chill event to look forward to all year, but in the back of everyone’s mind is the long, cold Midwest winter that’s right around the corner. Add a couple dashes of 2020 to the blizzards, and snowbirding in Hell starts to sound fairly attractive.
Subscribe Now
to continue reading Riders’ Meeting
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
I’m an insider, but I still follow the guys at Racer X. For a fan, it’s the place to get your news.”Chad Reed
4 time Motocross & Supercross Champion
Only Racer X tells the full story:
what happened and why it happened.
Get the Racer X Bundle including the 2021 Calendar and More!
$80 Value for Just $30
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account