The speed men of the sport are impossible to forget, no matter how fleeting their moments can often be

WORDS: JASON WEIGANDT
PHOTOS: SIMON CUDBY

It feels like the term limited edition has unlimited use these days, but it remains true that rarity makes something more desirable and more memorable. It’s why certain riders in this sport’s history seem to stick out more than others, beyond the win count, beyond the record book, beyond the podium. Speed sells. Speed is sexy. Speed is awesome. In dirt bikes, speed isn’t measured with a number—not in miles per hour, not in horsepower—but rather an intangible thing that some riders just have. When we see it, we know it.

And we don’t forget it.

