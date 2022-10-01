The Kids are Alright

Team USA Junior went to Finland on their summer vacation and came back with the 2022 FIM Junior World Championship
WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS
PHOTOS: COURTESY MXGP
The FIM Junior Motocross World Championship is a relatively new event, dating back to the late 1990s, and it brings kids together from all over the motocross world for one weekend. Among the very fast Team USA alumni from this race are James Stewart, Ryan Villopoto, Zach Osborne, Eli Tomac, Blake Wharton, Gavin Gracyk, and the AMA’s 2022 Nicky Hayden Horizon Award winner, Caden Braswell. This is also the race where Australia’s Jett Lawrence first met and battled with Japan’s Jo Shimoda on 65cc minicycles. They remain close friends and rivals, having just gone 1-2 in the 2022 Lucas Oil 250 Pro Motocross Championship. This year, America’s fastest young racers packed up and headed to Vantaa, Finland, in late August to compete with the best the world had to offer.
Davey Coombs
Editor-in-chief & Founder
Racer X Illustrated
