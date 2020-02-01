The greatest compliment? “He knows what he’s doing.” For reals. That’s all anyone can ask for: affirmation that they’re not a moron. Superlatives above that are a bonus, but extreme competency is hard to find and more valuable than you’d think.

I’ll go way back here, but I remember watching the 1995 Gatorback National on TV with Greg Albertyn, Mike LaRocco, Jeremy McGrath, Doug Henry, Jeff Emig, and Mike Kiedrowski going at it. At one point, Albee and Henry basically collided on the face of a double, launched, then bounced into each other again on the landing, then just kept it pinned in a drag race to the finish. These dudes rode within inches of each other and showed no fear. They didn’t crash, they just kept battling. They knew what they were doing. But Henry and Albee had been around the block.