Vintage Vault
Vintage Vault

January 30, 1982

anaheim supercross

by Davey Coombs
Photo by moto verte

Subscribe Now

to continue reading Vintage Vault

and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine


Racer X is a full education in motocross

Past, Present & Future.

Get access to the entire catalog of Racer X digital editions with your subscription.




The 2021 Racer X Calendar : Celebrating 50 Years of AMA Pro Motocross!
Subscribe Now

for as low as $15

Plus The 2021 Racer X Calendar : Celebrating 50 Years of AMA Pro Motocross! (Get yours now!)


Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account