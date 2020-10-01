At one point, Jeremy Martin’s racing future looked grim. That’s fine. The bigger the battle, the more he’ll fight

You’ll have to trust me on this, because fans can’t enter the pits in 2020. But if you could, you’d see Jeremy Martin sitting in a chair by himself, about 10 feet away from his GEICO Honda CRF250R. Riders usually hang inside the rig in the team lounge, upstairs in the changing area, or over on the side in the hospitality area. Martin sits alone, near his bike and mechanic. He doesn’t dislike his teammates; he’d just rather do his own thing, his own way, by himself. It’s always been that way.