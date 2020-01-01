MAX
ANSTIE
Although Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross is a national series, its reach is global, and there’s no shortage of international riders on the gate to prove it. We’re featuring a pair of them in this month’s 2 Tribes, both Suzuki-mounted: Max Anstie hails from England, while Fredrik Noren is from Sweden. Let’s see what these speedy Europeans have in common!
FREDRIK
noren
Subscribe Now
to continue reading 2 Tribes
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
Subscribe Now
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account
for as low as $15
Plus The 2021 Racer X Calendar : Celebrating 50 Years of AMA Pro Motocross! (Get yours now!)
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account