Anstie
Anstie HEP

MAX
ANSTIE

2 Tribes
2 Tribes

Although Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross is a national series, its reach is global, and there’s no shortage of international riders on the gate to prove it. We’re featuring a pair of them in this month’s 2 Tribes, both Suzuki-mounted: Max Anstie hails from England, while Fredrik Noren is from Sweden. Let’s see what these speedy Europeans have in common!

Noren
Noren Emery

FREDRIK
noren

Subscribe Now

to continue reading 2 Tribes

and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine

The Biggest Stories

Stories and columns about—and by—the sport's biggest names 

Top Journalists

Unparalleled reporting by the best in moto journalism 

Award Winning

Award-winning revolutionary digital edition

Amazing Photography

First-rate photography and design

Audio Features

Listen to the author's take on your favorite features

The 2021 Racer X Calendar : Celebrating 50 Years of AMA Pro Motocross!
Subscribe Now

for as low as $15

Plus The 2021 Racer X Calendar : Celebrating 50 Years of AMA Pro Motocross! (Get yours now!)


Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account