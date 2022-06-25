Privateers had a shot at big money

with the PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge,

presented by Blowfish for Hangovers

WORDS: AARON HANSEL

PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA

Privateers often exist in a chaotic world of uncertainty and desperation when it comes to, well, just about everything—but finances most of all. Racing isn’t an inexpensive way to make a living, after all, and any form of monetary help is often a godsend for the double- and triple-digit set who are often living fuel tank to fuel tank. Fortunately, Steve Matthes has championed their cause in recent years, with his most recent effort, the PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge, culminating in a wild race on the eve of the last round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Salt Lake City.