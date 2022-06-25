The Big Red Revival
The Big Red Revival

Team Honda HRC went all-in for the 50th anniversary celebration of their first motocross bike, turning Southern California’s Fox Raceway into a modern-day Honda Land

PHOTOS: ALIGN meDIA

The opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, saw the observation of two big anniversary celebrations. The first marked 50 years of the series itself, which began back in 1972, and was pushed a year due to last year’s lingering COVID-19 restrictions. The second marked the birth of the Honda CR250M Elsinore motorcycle, the brand’s entry into the motocross market.

