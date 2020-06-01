Racerhead
FUN BIKES: GAS GAS TXT RACING 250
T
he Gas Gas TXT Racing 250 brings the perfect balance of fun, usable two-stroke torque, power, and nimble, lightweight handling. It shines in tough, technical terrain thanks to the high-revving engine’s punchy yet manageable power delivery. Combined with class-leading suspension, selectable engine maps, and Braktec hydraulic clutch and brakes, the TXT Racing 250 features a collection of top components for the best performance, quality, and reliability in the segment.
Subscribe Now
to continue reading Racerhead - Fun Bikes: 2020 Gas Gas TXT Racing
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
Subscribe Now
Plus subscribe now to be entered to winAlready have a subscription? Login Now.
Get immediate access to this issue + 12 more
Plus subscribe now to be entered to win
a Specialized Turbo Levo e-mountain bike (MSRP $5,975)