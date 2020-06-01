How a loose group of very fast friends got together amid a global health crisis and put on a much-needed show for an entertainment-starved audience—and a worthy cause

WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS

PHOTOS: ANDREW FREDRICKSON

Once upon a time, our whole world practically stopped spinning. Our ways of life came to a screeching halt, a forced stop brought on by a viral menace. What started as a mysterious virus first identified in China grew into a global pandemic. Whole countries were shut down as scientists and doctors warned everyone to stay at home or risk catching the disease—and maybe even dying. A cascade of closures began that brought down many of the pillars of modern society: schools, churches, offices, theaters, restaurants, shopping malls. Even the sports world stopped in its tracks, whole leagues shut down, stadiums shuttered, motorsports ground to a halt. Wait, you already know all of this. This just happened to all of us.