Forever Young

Remembering seventies superstar Marty Smith and his wife, Nancy, after their tragic passing rocked the motocross world

WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS

PHOTOS: RICH SABOL, DICK MILLER ARCHIVES,

MOTO VERTE, JOHN HOFFNER, MIKE ROSSO



To all of my friends or whoever feels like checking out this post—just know this, we are in the middle of one of our toughest motos ever. Now you and I are on the same team. We’ve gotta stay positive and believe in the pit crew we have behind us. We are Americans. We won’t quit and we won’t be beat. We need to use this lockdown to our advantage. Spend lots of time with your family and reassure them that we will get through this together. We will be stronger at the checkered flag! Remember, this is the USA. I can’t think of any other team I would rather have behind me. We will win.

GOD BLESS



Marty Smith. Facebook. March 22, 2020.