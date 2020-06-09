Ten Minutes With

By

KRIS
keefer

Kris Keefer is far from being new in the motocross world—he’s worked in media for years and has helped manufacturers and aftermarket companies with his exceptional testing ability. He even runs his own testing business, Keefer, Inc. Testing. There isn’t a whole lot new under the sun for him. What is new about Keefer is he’s now in the employ of Racer X, something we’re especially happy about. He’s extremely knowledgeable, talented on a motorcycle, and is just an all-around nice guy who’s fun to be around.

Kris Keefer
Kris Keefer Cudby

Subscribe Now

to continue reading 10 Minutes With Kris Keefer

and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine

Subscribe Now

Get immediate access to this issue + 12 more

Plus subscribe now to be entered to win
a Specialized Turbo Levo e-mountain bike (MSRP $5,975)

Already have a subscription? Login Now.