Ten Minutes With
KRIS
keefer
Kris Keefer is far from being new in the motocross world—he’s worked in media for years and has helped manufacturers and aftermarket companies with his exceptional testing ability. He even runs his own testing business, Keefer, Inc. Testing. There isn’t a whole lot new under the sun for him. What is new about Keefer is he’s now in the employ of Racer X, something we’re especially happy about. He’s extremely knowledgeable, talented on a motorcycle, and is just an all-around nice guy who’s fun to be around.
Subscribe Now
to continue reading 10 Minutes With Kris Keefer
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
Subscribe Now
Plus subscribe now to be entered to winAlready have a subscription? Login Now.
Get immediate access to this issue + 12 more
Plus subscribe now to be entered to win
a Specialized Turbo Levo e-mountain bike (MSRP $5,975)