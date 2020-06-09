KRIS

keefer

Kris Keefer is far from being new in the motocross world—he’s worked in media for years and has helped manufacturers and aftermarket companies with his exceptional testing ability. He even runs his own testing business, Keefer, Inc. Testing. There isn’t a whole lot new under the sun for him. What is new about Keefer is he’s now in the employ of Racer X, something we’re especially happy about. He’s extremely knowledgeable, talented on a motorcycle, and is just an all-around nice guy who’s fun to be around.