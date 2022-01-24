Honda Hills Revival

After years of neglect while sitting idle, Honda Hills, a once-prominent motocross track in central Ohio, has finally been rescued and reopened

WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS

PHOTOS: DICK MILLER ARCHIVES & ANDREW FREDRICKSON

Headed west along Interstate 70 in central Ohio, there’s a decrepit old white sign with red letters that’s been barely hanging on for years. You have to know exactly where to look as you drive, as the tree line has all but swallowed it up. The sign used to say “Dick Klamfoth’s Honda Hills,” but most of the letters have since fallen off. Behind the old sign, just over the hill from the highway, sits a once-grand system of tracks and trails that the late Klamfoth, an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer, built back in the day. It was Ohio’s version of Southern California’s Saddleback Park, a place to ride every day and race every weekend. But that all ended in 2005 when Honda Hills closed down, seemingly for good. Yet the white sign in the woods is still there, a sad reminder for three generations of motorcycle riders of what Honda Hills once was.