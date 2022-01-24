Here We Go Again
Here We Go Again

How do you welcome Monster Energy AMA Supercross back to its capital? Play the hits

WORDS: JASON WEIGANDT
PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA

Angel Stadium of Anaheim has hosted more Monster Energy AMA Supercross races than any other building, but it missed out completely in 2021. The supercross gods, apparently, wanted to make things right at the mecca, so when the series finally did return for the opening round of ’22, they crammed every high-flying element of the sport into one Saturday, perhaps somehow summoning up and combining everything that could have happened in ’21 with the excitement of ’22. It was everything supercross is, and everything Anaheim had missed.

Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen ALIGN MEDIA

Aaron Plessinger
Aaron Plessinger ALIGN MEDIA

Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb ALIGN MEDIA

450 Main Event Start
450 Main Event Start ALIGN MEDIA
Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen ALIGN MEDIA

Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen ALIGN MEDIA

Jason Anderson & Justin Barcia
Jason Anderson & Justin Barcia ALIGN MEDIA

450 Main Event Start
450 Main Event Start ALIGN MEDIA
Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen ALIGN MEDIA

Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen ALIGN MEDIA

Monster Girls Are Back
Monster Girls Are Back ALIGN MEDIA

Christian Craig
Christian Craig ALIGN MEDIA

Subscribe Now

to continue reading Here We Go Again

and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine


Racer X is a full education in motocross

Past, Present & Future.

Get access to the entire catalog of Racer X digital editions with your subscription.




Plus you'll receive a Free 17 ounce insulated tumbler!
Subscribe Now

Get immediate access to this issue + 12 more issues

Plus you'll receive a Free 17 ounce insulated tumbler! (Subscribe now!)


Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account