Here We Go Again

How do you welcome Monster Energy AMA Supercross back to its capital? Play the hits

WORDS: JASON WEIGANDT

PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA

Angel Stadium of Anaheim has hosted more Monster Energy AMA Supercross races than any other building, but it missed out completely in 2021. The supercross gods, apparently, wanted to make things right at the mecca, so when the series finally did return for the opening round of ’22, they crammed every high-flying element of the sport into one Saturday, perhaps somehow summoning up and combining everything that could have happened in ’21 with the excitement of ’22. It was everything supercross is, and everything Anaheim had missed.