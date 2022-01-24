Fast Company

We asked some of the best racers in the history of motocross and supercross who they thought were the best racers ever. Some of their answers might surprise you

WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS

Everyone looks up to someone, right? Every great athlete had to have some kind of role model before they themselves became great. With that in mind, we decided to ask some of the best racers our sport has ever known to tell us who they think of as the best racer ever, in any form of racing. Think of it as the ultimate bench racing question!