We asked some of the best racers in the history of motocross and supercross who they thought were the best racers ever. Some of their answers might surprise you
WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS
Everyone looks up to someone, right? Every great athlete had to have some kind of role model before they themselves became great. With that in mind, we decided to ask some of the best racers our sport has ever known to tell us who they think of as the best racer ever, in any form of racing. Think of it as the ultimate bench racing question!
Subscribe Now
to continue reading Fast Company
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
Racer X is a full education in motocross
Past, Present & Future.
Get access to the entire catalog of Racer X digital editions with your subscription.
Get immediate access to this issue + 12 more issues
Plus you'll receive a Free 17 ounce insulated tumbler! (Subscribe now!)
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account