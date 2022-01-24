Blue Expressway

WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS

PHOTOS: OCTOPI MEDIA & ALIGN MEDIA

Amateur motocross in America is big business. That’s because the one-two punch of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross are an even bigger business. Together they require a talent that brings them readymade competitors who can win right away, as a rider’s shelf life in this sport can be sadly short. The sink-or-swim mentality of the motocross/supercross industry requires kids to show up ready and able to compete for race wins. They are nurtured within factory youth and amateur support programs with colorful names like Kawasaki Team Green, KTM’s Orange Brigade, Yamaha’s Blu Cru, Honda’s Red Riders, and more.