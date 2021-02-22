Supercross in residency is the story of 2021. Will it stay that way in the future?

WORDS: JASON WEIGANDT

PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA

Fire and fireworks. They were both back in Monster Energy AMA Supercross for the first time in far too long. I immediately tried to go back to what Salt Lake City felt like last year, with no fans, live announcing, opening ceremonies, or most of the other trappings that go with supercross. Yes, the opening rounds of 2021 had racing, and it counted in the record books all the same, but the fan experience is part of supercross’ very existence—bring motocross to the comfortable confines of a downtown stadium so it’s more enjoyable to watch.

No one could watch in Salt Lake. Once I saw and heard fans back in Houston, I couldn’t remember what racing seemed like without it. Hopefully we can all forget about the empty end of 2020 someday.