Eccentrics, oddballs, even a band of moto misfits—call them what you will, but Jason Butschky’s cast of SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki-backed comedic characters are making quite an impression in pro motocross
WORDS: AARON HANSEL
PHOTOS: David Lando
Subscribe Now
to continue reading Moto Outliers
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
Racer X is a full education in motocross
Past, Present & Future.
Get access to the entire catalog of Racer X digital editions with your subscription.
Subscribe Now
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account
for as low as $15
Plus Racer X Vehicle Package (Get yours now!)
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account