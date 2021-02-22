When GasGas rolled up on the starting line at the opening round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, it became the latest in a long list of motorcycle brands to participate on the AMA circuit

WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS

PHOTOS: STEVE FRENCH

Brands come and go in every industry and market. Some have staying power, others fail to make a dent or just plain lose their way. If you’re a part of the current generation of AMA Supercross/Pro Motocross fans, you’re used to seeing starting gates lined with entries from the “Big Four” Japanese brands—Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha—as well as the Austria-made KTM and their acquired/repurposed Husqvarna. You may also recall some past boutique brands like ATK, Husaberg, and the American-made disaster that was Cannondale.