2026 Progressive GNCC Racing Buckwheat 100: WXC Results
November 7, 2026
WXC Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:47:08.239
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|01:47:40.739
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|3
|Brandy Richards
|01:48:19.574
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|01:58:28.779
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ellie L Winland
|01:59:53.778
|Zanesville, OH
|Yamaha
|6
|Addison Harris
|02:00:23.195
|Smithfield, RI
|KTM
|7
|Carly Lee
|02:00:24.157
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|8
|Lilley G Sheets
|02:00:26.930
|Fishersville, VA
|Yamaha
|9
|Elizabeth A Allen
|02:25:06.237
|Columbus, OH
|Triumph
|DNF
|Megan M Janyssek
|00:00:00.000
|Granite Falls, NC
|Yamaha