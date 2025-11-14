Results Archive
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Toby D Cleveland
  3. Jason Tino
Full Results
Full Schedule

2026 Progressive GNCC Racing
Buckwheat 100: WXC Results

CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
November 7, 2026

WXC Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:47:08.239 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 01:47:40.739 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
3 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:48:19.574 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
4 Jocelyn Barnes Jocelyn Barnes 01:58:28.779 Equinunk, PA United States Husqvarna
5 Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland 01:59:53.778 Zanesville, OH United States Yamaha
6 Addison Harris Addison Harris 02:00:23.195 Smithfield, RI United States KTM
7 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:00:24.157 Millville, NJ United States KTM
8 Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets 02:00:26.930 Fishersville, VA United States Yamaha
9 Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen 02:25:06.237 Columbus, OH United States Triumph
DNF Megan M Janyssek Megan M Janyssek 00:00:00.000 Granite Falls, NC United States Yamaha
Read Now
December 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted