2026 Progressive GNCC Racing Penton: WXC Results
September 19, 2026
WXC Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:24:59.577
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Brandy Richards
|01:25:21.315
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Ellie L Winland
|01:20:51.269
|Zanesville, OH
|Yamaha
|4
|Carly Lee
|01:24:26.796
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|5
|Danielle McDonald
|01:43:52.902
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|6
|Elizabeth A Allen
|01:24:33.867
|Columbus, OH
|Triumph
|7
|Lilley G Sheets
|00:19:49.799
|Fishersville, VA
|Yamaha