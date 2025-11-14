Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkiye
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1
News
250SMX Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
450SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MXGP of
China
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2
News
250SMX Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Ryder DiFrancesco
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
450SMX Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
MXGP of
Australia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX World Championship Final
Sat Sep 26
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Oct 3
News
Upcoming
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 4
News
Full Schedule

2026 Progressive GNCC Racing
Penton: WXC Results

Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
September 19, 2026

WXC Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:24:59.577 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:25:21.315 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
3 Ellie L Winland Ellie L Winland 01:20:51.269 Zanesville, OH United States Yamaha
4 Carly Lee Carly Lee 01:24:26.796 Millville, NJ United States KTM
5 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 01:43:52.902 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
6 Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen 01:24:33.867 Columbus, OH United States Triumph
7 Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets 00:19:49.799 Fishersville, VA United States Yamaha
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