2026 Progressive GNCC Racing Ironman: WXC Results MODIFIED WEEKEND SCHEDULE
October 24, 2026
WXC Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|5
|Megan M Janyssek
|Granite Falls, NC
|Yamaha
|6
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|KTM
|7
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|8
|Elizabeth A Allen
|Columbus, OH
|Triumph
|9
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|Yamaha