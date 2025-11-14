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2026 Progressive GNCC Racing
Ironman: WXC Results

MODIFIED WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
October 24, 2026

WXC Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
2 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
4 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia Honda
5 Megan M Janyssek Megan M Janyssek Granite Falls, NC United States Yamaha
6 Addison Harris Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States KTM
7 Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States KTM
8 Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen Columbus, OH United States Triumph
9 Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States Yamaha
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