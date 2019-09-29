2019 Motocross of Nations
Motocross of Nations
Assen - Assen, Netherlands
September 29, 2019
Motocross of Nations Results Results from the 73rd edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.
Motocross of Nations Online and TV Schedule Your viewing guide for the 2019 Motocross of Nations at Assen.
Instapics Motocross of Nations | Saturday Photos from throughout the day at the 73rd edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.
450 Words Motocross of Numbers Raw figures between the victories of Team USA, Team France, and more.
AMA: Team USA Ready for 2019 Motocross of Nations Anderson, Osborne, Cooper, De Coster ready to go in Assen.
10 Things Motocross of Nations From individual stars, to team standouts, to the unique format, there’s no other weekend quite like this one.
Profile Weltin Talks Euro Sand While Marshal keeps barnstorming the country finding money races, we asked about his experience racing in Assen.
Gate Picks For MXoN Qualifying Heats Determined Poland will have the first gate selection, followed by Lithuania and Puerto Rico. Norway and Spain round out the top five.
Watch Motocross of Nations Teams Presentation Watch as Paul Malin and Jeff Emig host the team presentation in Assen, the Netherlands for the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.
the Motos Motocross of Nations Press Conference Watch as Paul Malin and Jeff Emig host the pre-race press conference in Assen, the Netherlands for the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.
Area Motocross of Nations Jason Thomas has been studying the GP circuit all year and will even appear on this weekend's TV coverage. He previews the weekend in Assen, the Netherlands.
Redux 2019 Motocross of Nations Teams We give you updated team rosters (with rider numbers) for the 73rd edition of the race.
Motocross of Nations Archive Results (2004-2018) Now Available Results database from last 15 years now available.
Insight Lord Alfred Weigandt Returns The super biased Brit sends his annual pre MXoN letter. Get ready to get angry!
Racer X Podcast 2019 MXoN Preview Weege and JT join host Steve Matthes for a preview of the upcoming Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.
Arnaud Tonus Out For Motocross of Nations As expected, Team Switzerland announced this week that Arnaud Tonus will miss the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations next weekend at Assen.
Watch #TeamFried: Justin Cooper Has Arrived Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Justin Cooper has officially joined his Team USA teammates to begin their group training.
#TeamFried Heads to Lommel and MotoGP All we can say is, keep it coming, Team Fried. Looking forward to more with J Coop in the posse soon.
Breakdown MXGP of China JT ended up flying halfway around the world for some reason. He fills us in on the experience here.
Great Britain Finalizes Motocross of Nations Roster Adam Sterry will compete in MX2, while Nathan Watson, older brother of Ben, will compete in MXGP. They join the previously announced Shaun Simpson (Open).
250 Words Justin Cooper Heads to Europe “You never really know what’s going to happen. Of course we’re going there to win.”
GP Report 3 Takeaways From the MXGP of China Herlings and Prado double up to own a landmark Grand Prix as MXGP finally comes to rest at the 18th round for 2019.
Tonus, Strijbos Injured at MXGP of China Tonus suffered a minor fracture to his left hand and Strijbos hurt his shoulder.
Calvin Vlaanderen Named To The Netherlands Motocross of Nations Team Vlaanderen will join the previously announced Jeffrey Herlings and Glenn Coldenhoff.
Exhaust Podcast The Case for Team USA Underdogs in Holland, the riders make their most compelling case for why this might work.
450 Words KTM’s Side of Team France Following Tom Vialle getting dropped from the MXoN effort, Pit Beirer calls for better collaboration on team policy.
Redux Notable 2019 Motocross of Nations Teams We run down some notable rosters for the 2019 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations that will take place on September 28 and 29 in Assen, The Netherlands.
Tom Vialle Removed From France MXoN Team The up-and-coming MX2 rookie will not make his Motocross of Nations debut in September after a dispute over his Red Bull KTM team logo and the Team France gear.
Australia Announces Motocross of Nations Team Three-time Australian Motocross Champion Dean Ferris will lead the team in the MXGP class.
Team Italy Announced For Motocross of Nations Ivo Monticelli will represent the team in MXGP, with Alberto Forato (MX2) and veteran Alessandro Lupino (Open) also named to the team.
Jordi Tixier To Replace Romain Febvre on Team France for MXoN He joins the previously announced Gautier Paulin (MXGP) and Tom Vialle (MX2).
Between
the Motos Team USA Press Conference Yesterday, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne joined Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper to talk about the upcoming event—which will take place on September 28 and 29 in Assen, Netherlands.
Jorge Prado To Make 450 Debut at Motocross of Nations Jorge Prado will make his 450 debut later this year at the Motocross of Nations at Assen for Team Spain.
Four Riders Named to Team Holland for MXoN The Dutch team has been announced with Herlings and Coldenhoff, but both Vlaanderen and young Roan Van De Moosdijk were named as MX2 riders. MXVice reports that Vlaanderen and De Moosdijk will compete for the MX2 spot.
Team USA Announced for Motocross of Nations Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson, and Justin Cooper, will represent Team USA at the 2019 Motocross of Nations on September 28 and 29.
Kawasaki Will Not Participate in the 2019 Motocross of Nations In a statement this afternoon, the team said that the “Kawasaki race team has informed the AMA that the team and riders will not be considered for the event later this year.”