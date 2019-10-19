Results Archive
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Australian SX
Brisbane
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Full Results
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Monster Energy Cup
Sat Oct 19
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
