- SX Preview Show: Episode 1, Championship Fire December 16, 2019 The last two 450SX champions and the man with the most main events wins in the last three years kick off our discussion of all things 2020.
- SX Preview Show: Episode 5, The 250s December 31, 2018 It’s a wide-open world in the unpredictable 250SX divisions.
- SX Preview Show: Episode 4, In the Mix December 28, 2018 It’s #deepfield when we analyze other potential 450SX contenders for 2019.
- SX Preview Show: Episode 3, The Rookies December 24, 2018 Is this four pack ready to make an impact?
- SX Preview Show: Episode 2, We Can Be Heroes December 17, 2018 Reed, Baggett, Webb, and Barcia search for glory.
- SX Preview Show: Episode 1, The Favorites December 10, 2018 Anderson, Tomac, Musquin, and Roczen kick off the discussion of all things 2019.
- SX Preview Show: Episode 5, The 250s January 1, 2018 Big guesses on who is ready to breakout, who is racing which coast, and who will crash into Matthes’ trackside nets first.
- SX Preview Show: Episode 4, Changes Are Coming December 27, 2017 New formats, new schedules, and the overall state of the racing industry—we discuss it all right here.
- SX Preview Show: Episode 3, Mystery Men December 23, 2017 Team switches, team building, and no team at all. Can these guys contend again?
- SX Preview Show: Episode 2, Contenders Wanted December 18, 2017 Is someone ready to take the leap and fill the void?
- SX Preview Show: Episode 1, #Whosnext? December 12, 2017 Musquin, Anderson, Roczen, and Tomac. Which rider is ready?
- Racer X Films: SX Preview Show: Bloopers and Outtakes January 4, 2017 Mistakes and mishaps from the shooting of our 2017 Racer X Supercross Preview Shows.
- Racer X Films: SX Preview Show: Too Many Riders, Not Enough Rides December 29, 2016 Can the Stewarts, Wilson, Weimer and more find work? What took so long for Brayton, Bogle and Tickle? What’s happening to the industry? Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree and Jason Thomas break it down in our final episode.
- Racer X Films: SX Preview Show: The Vets December 26, 2016 Now or never for Canard, Millsaps, Peick, Grant, Pourcel and Baggett?
- Racer X Films: SX Preview Show: Which Way From Here? December 20, 2016 How much noise will Chad Reed, Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia make in 2017? Hosts Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree and Jason Thomas provide analysis in Episode 3.