Chase Sexton has finally announced his 2027 deal, he's racing for Yarrive Konsky and Kevin Windham on the squad we know of as Quad Lock Honda. This team will get Honda support, but what does he think he can find here that he hasn't found in his previous teams? Jason Weigandt sits down with Chase to find out. Look for a separate interview with Windham and Konsky soon.

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