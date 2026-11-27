Welcome to Racerhead, and here’s hoping everyone is having a nice Thanksgiving break. The days are ticking off until Anaheim 1 (43 and counting down) and it will be here before we know it. And speaking of counting the days, it has been 168 days (24 weeks) since June 12—when Chase Sexton had that big crash on press day ahead of the Thunder Valley National when he stepped through the bars on his Monster Energy Kawasaki—that we figured he would be on a different team in 2027. He was struggling and from the moment that crash occurred, a team change seemed imminent. As we have covered, rumors of all sorts have been posted online, said in different podcasts, and more. Last Friday’s prediction that it would happen on Monday was yet another false neutral... Which may be exactly what’s holding the announcement back.
But today is the day we finally officially found out which team Sexton will be riding for in 2027. Sexton will be riding for…drum roll…Quad Lock Honda!
That’s right, Sexton joining the Quad Lock Honda squad is now official. He will join Christian Craig on a CRF450R for the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship, as the Illinois native returns back to the brand where he won his two 250SX East Division titles and the 2023 450SX title. Now, the key is how quickly can he get back to full health (coming off his knee surgery) and up to speed for the start of the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship? And will this return to Honda be the move that Sexton needed?
Down in Florida, the 54th annual THOR Mini O's are humming along, though it's been a wetter week than I can ever remember for this massive event. The rain that's flooded parts of Florida has also flooded parts of Gatorback Cycle Park. Wyn Kern and his Unlimited Sports MX crew, as well as Jason Baker and his Dream Traxx team, have worked tireless pushing mud and sand off the track, but the rains keep coming, and the motos keep clicking off. I've seen a few critiques from angry parents and participants, but this is motocross in November—sometimes it rains, and sometimes it even snows. The event is airing right now on FloRacing.com if you want to tune in to some of the final MX motos.
The Paris Supercross ran last weekend, and this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Ken Roczen absolutely dominated the proceedings, sweeping each race on both nights to add King of Paris to his ’26 450SX crown. It was only the second time ever that a Suzuki rider won the Paris SX. The last time came in 1998! (Any guesses on who it was? Answer down below in the Random Notes.)
Has anyone ever had the kind of year that Sacha Coenen just had? The Belgian rider won several MX2 Grand Prix races in the FIM Motocross World Championship, the Southwick 250 National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations with his Belgian teammates Liam Everts and (brother) Lucas Coenen, and has now just added the 250cc win at the Paris Supercross, making him the Prince of Paris. To win a GP, outdoor nationals, MXoN, and Pais SX all in a single calendar year is very impressive, just like his learning curve in SX last weekend in France. Sacha has ridiculous speed but also has an entire catalog of big crashes over the years. Everyone’s guessing that SX in America will be a challenge for the slightly younger of the Coenen twins, but if Paris was any indication, he will find a way.
As far as anyone else winning so many different types of races in a single calendar year, I remember in 1982 Johnny O’Mara won the Swiss 125 Grand Prix, a couple of 125 Nationals, and was on Team USA’s winning sides for both the Motocross and Trophee des Nations, but his best finish in SX was a second-place in Kansas City.
And then in ’85 O’Mara won the SX opener in San Diego, a couple of 250 Nationals, as well as the 250cc USGP at Unadilla, but he was not on Team USA at the MXoN. Let’s drill down more on this below with our Super Stat of the Week.
And speaking of talented riders that have won different types of races in the same year, Jett Lawrence started riding again this week...
Sorry to make this short, but everyone is on the holiday move. And because my buddy Jeff Cernic MXTire.com is down at the THOR Mini O’s changing out God-only-knows how many tires, he’s letting me have his Pittsburgh Steelers’ tickets for this afternoon’s game against Denver. It’s going to be cold and wet, and there’s no Aaron Rodgers, but I’m in, and very thankful!
Again, Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Here’s some sad news from Canada...
R.I.P. Rollerball (DC)
We were very saddened to hear of the passing of Canada’s all-time best rider, Ross “Rollerball” Pederson. Hailing from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Pederson was a fierce competitor, hence the nickname. He won an astonishing 41 different Canadian National Championships, all while doing his best to come south and mix it up with the top Americans. Ross was particularly dominant in the 1980s: from 1982 to 1988, he won every Canadian supercross title, and also scored five triples, winning the national championships in the 125, 250, and 500 classes in the same year. Pederson was inducted into both the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (1998) and the Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame (2010).
Pederson’s high-water marks in America came in 1987 when he finished on the podium at the Hangtown 250 National (behind only Rick Johnson and Jeff Ward) and the RedBud 500 National (Johnson and Jeff Stanton). He was ranked fifth in the AMA 250 Pro Motocross Championship that year before an injury cost him his ranking.
Pederson was a hero Steve Matthes and many, many other Canadian fans. He called him “Total legend. My childhood hero and my all-time favorite rider” on social media.
Sexton, Finally! (Jason Weigandt)
The long, long wait is over. Chase Sexton had finally announced his home for 2027, and the simple answer is to say he is riding for Quad Lock Honda. Actually, we believe this team is shopping for several new sponsors and could have different logos on different weekends of the season. Either way, the legendary Kevin Windham is a new addition to that team, Windham and Sexton have found they have a lot in common, and it’s that relationship that really helped make this possible. Team Owner Yarrive Konsky has hit it off with Sexton, as well, and Chase says it’s that smaller, family-style operation that he was looking for after his last rides with big factory teams (Red Bull KTM and Monster Energy Kawasaki) ended on bad terms.
As for the bikes, Honda has promised support but also cautions that with an all-new 2027 CRF450R, it will be a scramble to get stuff made, at least early. Sexton could be looking at a more production-style race bike at least early in the season, and that doesn’t bother him. He’s here for the atmosphere and the people, not the money or the technology. Long-term, the goal is for this team to become Honda’s amateur and 250 arm, and go sign amateur talent the way the old GEICO Honda team did. Windham says that the GEICO squad struggled to do that until it he was on board in the 450 class, which legitimized the program. Sexton sees this more as a partnership than just a rider-team relationship, and he’d be pumped to help new, younger riders. Remember, he was once in that same situation when he broke into the ranks with the old GEICO squad.
Can this team can get Sexton in the right headspace? Windham was once an uber-talented rider who fought his own mental hurdles and eventually resurfaced new and improved with GEICO Honda. He sees a lot of parallels in this situation now.
If you really look at it, Ken Roczen’s model with PMG Suzuki could be paving the way for more factory/private tie ups. On paper, maybe Kenny’s Suzuki is an older bike and maybe the doesn’t get a massive pile of factory works parts from Japan. Does it matter? Ken is happy and comfortable there. That’s all that really matters to him. Cooper Webb has formed a variation of that with his new Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Monster Energy Team Tedder Husqvarna spot.
You can watch my full Sexton interview on our YouTube channel we posted today, and this evening we’ll post my conversation with Windham and Konsky. Lots of interesting stuff here, all going back to the age-old question: Who can unlock the very best of Chase Sexton? Maybe Kevin Windham is the answer, or maybe the timing is just right. Either way, the spot is always better when there are more contenders. A happy Chase Sexton is just that.
Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)
Around this time of year, I always start pondering who should be the favorite for the following season’s 450 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Some years it’s a short conversation with myself, other years it’s a whole ordeal of one-sided mental squabbling. For 2027, a bit more of the latter. There are a few different reasons for varying opinions, even within my own brain. At the very top of the list is the reigning champ, Ken Roczen. I got the pleasure of commentating Ken’s two wins down-under, first in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by a dominant win in Geelong, Australia. He was basically untouchable once he knocked the rust off and followed those performances with a near perfect weekend in Paris a few short days ago. For anyone who was watching, it was easy to see that he’s on form already. I am not sure what I expected but he was better than that (after a slow-ish start in Auckland). He is locked in and I see zero reason that he won’t be exactly who he was in 2026, or even better.
Second on the list needs to be Hunter Lawrence. He almost won that SX title, finally got over the hump with a fantastic Pro Motocross campaign, and will have an all-new 2027 CRF450R to wield. He has arrived as a serious contender in any title he enters from here, full stop. I was late to the party on Hunter and this elite form. He has over-performed my expectations in every facet. He’s the real deal and will be at the front in 27. The question remains as to if he can get over the SX hump but to not have him as a week in-week out podium guy would be ridiculous.
Jett Lawrence owns the distinction as being “my” favorite to win every title he enters until proven otherwise. That still remains but he’s coming off another surgery and hasn’t raced a full SX series since 2024. None of that means he can’t win the 2027 title, it just means he has zero momentum and more hurdles to clear. I have question marks about Jett but if he’s 100 percent then those are irrelevant. The trouble is, he hasn’t been 100 percent in a very long while now. If we continue to see Jett battle injury, it will be one of the biggest letdowns I can remember because a healthy, fit Jett is one of the best to ever race. Period.
Deegs is going to be good, no doubt, but I don’t know if being good is enough to win in this field. He will learn a lot this year and it would be understandable for that to take a year to take root. I do have him winning races and I do have him at the front, I am just not sure on the title in the first year. I expected that type of performance last summer and we simply didn’t get it. I am a little more measured now than I was then on what to expect. Wins, yes, podiums, yes, but I am just not sure on the title. Hmm.
Cooper Webb is putting in a serious effort this off-season to regain his 2025 form. He’s more ready earlier than ever before. His fundamental change in well, everything, for 2027 could be the difference. He needs an extra one percent in raw speed, and he’s been chasing that very thing for a month now. If he gets his starts dialed, has that speed he is looking for, and can start fast in January, look out.
The last two wild cards here are Jorge Prado and Chase Sexton. Prado is going to be in a comfortable position on a team and program he knows well. He broke through in September and will come in with a boatload of confidence. He had several “off” nights in 2026, though, which would be a title killer if they showed up again. As for Sexton, who knows, right? The guy can win. I fully believe that. But, there are so many variables at play. New team, new bike, new everything. How much will Honda be able to help him? Will he find happiness that has eluded him for years? Can he stay in the right frame of mind that winning requires? Those are all very important unanswered questions. Talent and ability are not amongst them. Time will tell on the #4 but his ability keeps him relevant no matter what.
If forced to choose, it’s between Jett, Hunter, and Kenny. Jett’s ankle worries me but it’s mostly because we have no idea what the status is. Hunter will be solid and I have very few questions, really, other than can he get over the hump. I will say, though, Kenny looked unbelievable this November. Like jaw-droppingly good on multiple continents. Kenny really could go back-to-back here and rewrite everything we thought we knew. What a setup for 2027. What. A. Setup.
Super Stat of the Week (DC)
Okay, we asked if anyone has ever had a more diverse amount of success as Sacha Coenen had this year in winning an outdoor national, several MXGPs, the Motocross of Nations with Team Belgium, and the Prince of Paris 250SX win?
Jeff Stanton just said hold my beer. In 1990 Stanton won the AMA Supercross and 250 Pro Motocross Championships, the MXoN in Sweden, as well as the 250 USGP at Unadilla. And then in 1991 Stanton won multiple SX races, multiple 250 Nationals, the USGP at Unadilla and the Japanese GP at the end of the season, and finally the MXoN at Valkenswaard in The Netherlands.
In 1986 Ricky Johnson won the AMA Supercross Championship, the AMA 250 Pro Motocross Championship, nationals in both the 250 and 500 class, the MXoN with Team USA in Maggiora, Italy, and the 500cc USGP at Carlsbad.
And then there was Jean-Michel Bayle in 1991. The Frenchman won three AMA Championships—Supercross, 250MX, and 500MX—as well as the King of Paris (Bercy back then) crown. Bayle also competed in a unique series that Giuseppe Luongo was producing, the Masters of Motocross, which brought talent together from all over the world: France, Spain, Italy, Japan, Monaco, and more. He also won the 500cc U.S. Grand Prix at Glen Helen. The only thing JMB did not do was compete in the Motocross of Nations for Team France, as he was in an ongoing dispute with the French Federation regarding his release to compete on the AMA circuit two years earlier!
2027 New Bike Mania (Keefer)
The last two weeks have been wide open with new bike intros so if you're in the market for a new mx/off-road bike this is the time of year where you can do a little research and watch our breakdowns right here. Below are some thoughts on the new:
2027 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2027 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2027 Honda CRF450RX
2027 Kawasaki KX450F
Hey, Watch It!
Cooper Webb’s Crazy Dirt Bike Challenge
We mentioned the '98 Paris Supercross in the intro; here's what it looked like through the eyes and random thoughts of Jerry Bernando when he went there for Motoworld 2:
With the Steelers playing today, our man Mitch Kendra made this hype video for the much-anticipated 2027 Pittsburgh SX, featuring local yinzer Vinny Luhovey.
Head-Scratching Headline/s of the Week
“Federal government quietly releases new files on Bigfoot”—KOCO
"Man has penis amputated and two organs removed after hospital mix up"—Daily Star
“Aaron Rodgers rips Mike McCarthy, says Steelers coach fell asleep in meeting and mistakenly called team ‘Packers’; other players reportedly corroborate quarterback’s account”—Yahoo Sports
“Steelers in turmoil as Rodgers hits nuclear button”—RTE
"Mike Tomlin dropping new Minecraft video as Aaron Rodgers benching sends Steelers season into chaos"—Awful Announcing
Random Notes
I made a mistake last Friday when I mentioned Angel Nieto going into the FIM Motorcycle Hall of Fame, along with Stefan Everts, Stephane Peterhansel, and more. Nieto, the multi-time road racing would champion, is from Spain, not Italy. Thanks for Jack Martin for spotting this out and also sending over Nieto’s Wikipedia page.
And the last Suzuki rider to claim the crown at the Paris Supercross was our longtime friend Larry Ward, who took the win at the old Bercy Stadium in 1998 aboard an RM250! View the King of Paris winners by year in this post if you missed it.
And finally, here's our man Josh's jersey countdown to Anaheim.
Thanks for reading Racerhead! See you at the races.