Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Around this time of year, I always start pondering who should be the favorite for the following season’s 450 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Some years it’s a short conversation with myself, other years it’s a whole ordeal of one-sided mental squabbling. For 2027, a bit more of the latter. There are a few different reasons for varying opinions, even within my own brain. At the very top of the list is the reigning champ, Ken Roczen. I got the pleasure of commentating Ken’s two wins down-under, first in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by a dominant win in Geelong, Australia. He was basically untouchable once he knocked the rust off and followed those performances with a near perfect weekend in Paris a few short days ago. For anyone who was watching, it was easy to see that he’s on form already. I am not sure what I expected but he was better than that (after a slow-ish start in Auckland). He is locked in and I see zero reason that he won’t be exactly who he was in 2026, or even better.

Second on the list needs to be Hunter Lawrence. He almost won that SX title, finally got over the hump with a fantastic Pro Motocross campaign, and will have an all-new 2027 CRF450R to wield. He has arrived as a serious contender in any title he enters from here, full stop. I was late to the party on Hunter and this elite form. He has over-performed my expectations in every facet. He’s the real deal and will be at the front in 27. The question remains as to if he can get over the SX hump but to not have him as a week in-week out podium guy would be ridiculous.

Jett Lawrence owns the distinction as being “my” favorite to win every title he enters until proven otherwise. That still remains but he’s coming off another surgery and hasn’t raced a full SX series since 2024. None of that means he can’t win the 2027 title, it just means he has zero momentum and more hurdles to clear. I have question marks about Jett but if he’s 100 percent then those are irrelevant. The trouble is, he hasn’t been 100 percent in a very long while now. If we continue to see Jett battle injury, it will be one of the biggest letdowns I can remember because a healthy, fit Jett is one of the best to ever race. Period.

Deegs is going to be good, no doubt, but I don’t know if being good is enough to win in this field. He will learn a lot this year and it would be understandable for that to take a year to take root. I do have him winning races and I do have him at the front, I am just not sure on the title in the first year. I expected that type of performance last summer and we simply didn’t get it. I am a little more measured now than I was then on what to expect. Wins, yes, podiums, yes, but I am just not sure on the title. Hmm.

Cooper Webb is putting in a serious effort this off-season to regain his 2025 form. He’s more ready earlier than ever before. His fundamental change in well, everything, for 2027 could be the difference. He needs an extra one percent in raw speed, and he’s been chasing that very thing for a month now. If he gets his starts dialed, has that speed he is looking for, and can start fast in January, look out.

The last two wild cards here are Jorge Prado and Chase Sexton. Prado is going to be in a comfortable position on a team and program he knows well. He broke through in September and will come in with a boatload of confidence. He had several “off” nights in 2026, though, which would be a title killer if they showed up again. As for Sexton, who knows, right? The guy can win. I fully believe that. But, there are so many variables at play. New team, new bike, new everything. How much will Honda be able to help him? Will he find happiness that has eluded him for years? Can he stay in the right frame of mind that winning requires? Those are all very important unanswered questions. Talent and ability are not amongst them. Time will tell on the #4 but his ability keeps him relevant no matter what.

If forced to choose, it’s between Jett, Hunter, and Kenny. Jett’s ankle worries me but it’s mostly because we have no idea what the status is. Hunter will be solid and I have very few questions, really, other than can he get over the hump. I will say, though, Kenny looked unbelievable this November. Like jaw-droppingly good on multiple continents. Kenny really could go back-to-back here and rewrite everything we thought we knew. What a setup for 2027. What. A. Setup.