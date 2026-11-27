Kevin Windham is now part of Yarrive Konsky's Quad Lock Honda operation, and their new partnership has already resulted in a big deal: signing Chase Sexton for 2027! Windham and Konsky chat with Jason Weigandt to talk about their new partnership, the original vision, and how Sexton plays into that. This is supposed to become Honda's 250 and amateur operation, but Sexton on a 450 could give the team the credibility to find new talent. Plus, Windham sees so many things about Chase's situation that remind him of his own career. Can they win together? We'll see.

Weege Show Wednesday is brought to you by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing and Throttle Jockey.

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