The long, long wait is over. Chase Sexton had finally announced his home for 2027, and the simple answer is to say he is riding for Quad Lock Honda. Actually, we believe this team is shopping for several new sponsors and could have different logos on different weekends of the season. Either way, the legendary Kevin Windham is a new addition to that team, Windham and Sexton have found they have a lot in common, and it’s that relationship that really helped make this possible. Team Owner Yarrive Konsky has hit it off with Sexton, as well, and Chase says it’s that smaller, family-style operation that he was looking for after his last rides with big factory teams (Red Bull KTM and Monster Energy Kawasaki) ended on bad terms.

As for the bikes, Honda has promised support, but also cautions that with an all-new 2027 CRF450R, it will be a scramble to get stuff made, at least early. Sexton could be looking at a more production-style race bike at least early in the season, and that doesn’t bother him. He’s here for the atmosphere and the people, not the money or the technology. Long-term, the goal is for this team to become Honda’s amateur and 250 arm, and go sign amateur talent the way the old GEICO Honda team did. Windham says that the GEICO squad struggled to do that until it he was on board in the 450 class, which legitimized the program. Sexton sees this more as a partnership than just a rider-team relationship, and he’d be pumped to help new, younger riders. Remember, he was once in that same situation when he broke into the ranks with the old GEICO squad.

Can this team can get Sexton in the right headspace? Windham was once an uber-talented rider who fought his own mental hurdles and eventually resurfaced new and improved with GEICO Honda. He sees a lot of parallels in this situation now.

If you really look at it, Ken Roczen’s model with PMG Suzuki could be paving the way for more factory/private tie ups. On paper, maybe Kenny’s Suzuki is an older bike and maybe the doesn’t get a massive pile of factory works parts from Japan. Does it matter? Ken is happy and comfortable there. That’s all that really matters to him. Cooper Webb has formed a variation of that with his new Rocky Mountain/Monster Energy Team Tedder Husqvarna spot.