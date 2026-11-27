Chase Sexton Signs New Deal for 2027 SuperMotocross
The long, long wait is over. Chase Sexton had finally announced his home for 2027, and the simple answer is to say he is riding for Quad Lock Honda. Actually, we believe this team is shopping for several new sponsors and could have different logos on different weekends of the season. Either way, the legendary Kevin Windham is a new addition to that team, Windham and Sexton have found they have a lot in common, and it’s that relationship that really helped make this possible. Team Owner Yarrive Konsky has hit it off with Sexton, as well, and Chase says it’s that smaller, family-style operation that he was looking for after his last rides with big factory teams (Red Bull KTM and Monster Energy Kawasaki) ended on bad terms.
As for the bikes, Honda has promised support, but also cautions that with an all-new 2027 CRF450R, it will be a scramble to get stuff made, at least early. Sexton could be looking at a more production-style race bike at least early in the season, and that doesn’t bother him. He’s here for the atmosphere and the people, not the money or the technology. Long-term, the goal is for this team to become Honda’s amateur and 250 arm, and go sign amateur talent the way the old GEICO Honda team did. Windham says that the GEICO squad struggled to do that until it he was on board in the 450 class, which legitimized the program. Sexton sees this more as a partnership than just a rider-team relationship, and he’d be pumped to help new, younger riders. Remember, he was once in that same situation when he broke into the ranks with the old GEICO squad.
Can this team can get Sexton in the right headspace? Windham was once an uber-talented rider who fought his own mental hurdles and eventually resurfaced new and improved with GEICO Honda. He sees a lot of parallels in this situation now.
If you really look at it, Ken Roczen’s model with PMG Suzuki could be paving the way for more factory/private tie ups. On paper, maybe Kenny’s Suzuki is an older bike and maybe the doesn’t get a massive pile of factory works parts from Japan. Does it matter? Ken is happy and comfortable there. That’s all that really matters to him. Cooper Webb has formed a variation of that with his new Rocky Mountain/Monster Energy Team Tedder Husqvarna spot.
Lots of interesting stuff here, all going back to the age-old question: Who can unlock the very best of Chase Sexton? Maybe Kevin Windham is the answer, or maybe the timing is just right. Either way, the spot is always better when there are more contenders. A happy Chase Sexton is just that.
Here's the official press release on the new arrangement
The following is a press release from Quad Lock Honda.
Chase Sexton Joins Quad Lock Honda as Kevin Windham and Yarrive Konsky Announce Major New Partnership
Four-time AMA Champion returns to Honda machinery, with motorcycle racing legend Kevin Windham and established team owner Yarrive Konsky uniting to begin a new chapter for the team.
Chase Sexton will return to Honda aboard the all-new CRF450R, joining the Quad Lock Honda team as part of a new partnership between Motorcycle Hall of Famer Kevin Windham and Australian team owner and director Yarrive Konsky.
The announcement marks a significant development for the American Honda-supported team, bringing together Chase Sexton’s pursuit of championship success with Windham and Konsky’s shared vision of building a winning program, developing the next generation of talent and strengthening the pathway from amateur to professional racing.
For Sexton, the move represents a return to familiar territory. The Illinois native began his professional career with the Factory Connection Honda 250 team, an organization Kevin Windham has a longstanding history with.
Now, four years after his last season with Honda, Sexton returns to the brand with his sights set on adding to his already impressive legacy.
Since turning pro, Sexton has accumulated more than 100 podium finishes and 38 race victories across Supercross and Motocross, along with four championships, two runner-up finishes in the championship standings, and two third-place finishes in the overall standings.
But for Sexton, the decision was about more than the motorcycle.
“Kevin's accomplishments speak for themselves,” said Sexton. “We spent a lot of time talking before I made this decision, and what stood out to me was how open and honest he was about his experiences and why he wanted to get back into professional racing. He made it clear that he believed in me and would do everything he could to support me.
“I knew I wanted to be back on a Honda. Seeing the success the brand has had both here and in Europe was definitely a factor, but having someone with Kevin's experience in my corner was really important. After our conversations, I felt confident this was the right opportunity for me.”
Kevin Windham: EXPERIENCE, LEGACY AND A NEW CHAPTER
With 19 years of professional racing experience, 47 AMA victories and a place in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, Kevin Windham brings a wealth of knowledge to Quad Lock Honda. His involvement marks a return to a more active role in professional racing, with a focus on supporting Sexton and helping develop future champions.
“Chase is one of the fastest riders in the world, and there's no questioning his talent,” said Windham. “We've had some really good conversations about where we can make improvements and what we need to focus on. I haven't stopped following racing, and I know what he's capable of.
“I was straightforward with him from the beginning. We need to get the bike where he wants it, eliminate distractions and focus on putting in consistent laps. Seeing how receptive he was to those conversations, I got even more excited about what we can accomplish together.”
TWO EXPERIENCED OPERATORS. ONE SHARED VISION.
The partnership between Windham and Konsky began taking shape earlier this year, following separate discussions with American Honda about the future direction of its racing programs. Windham had been exploring opportunities to develop a stronger amateur racing program, while Konsky was working towards expanding Quad Lock Honda's professional 250 program and women's racing efforts.
“I spoke with American Honda about developing an amateur program, and I knew Yarrive was working on expanding his 250 program and women's racing efforts,” said Windham.“Before Honda had the chance to bring us together, I walked into the team’s truck at Pala and pitched the idea of bringing everything together. It made sense to combine our efforts and create a stronger platform to find the next champion and develop a pathway,” he added.
For Konsky, the opportunity to partner with Windham represents an important evolution of a program he has built over more than two decades. Konsky has led Honda Racing Australia since 2003, building a successful racing operation that expanded into the United States seven years ago. The program has since grown to include multiple professional racing classes, women's racing and opportunities for Australian riders to compete in America.
The team has achieved significant results with riders such as Ken Roczen, Justin Brayton, Joey Savatgy, Dean Wilson, Max Anstie and Jordan Smith.
Konsky believes the partnership represents an important next chapter for a program that has grown through commitment, persistence and a willingness to continually evolve.
“The past 25 years have been an incredible journey,” Konsky said. “We've reinvested in racing at every opportunity, and what began in Australia has developed into an international operation. We entered the American market seven years ago with two riders competing in 250SX West. Since then, we've grown to field riders in both the 250 and 450 classes, expanded into women's racing and created opportunities for Australian riders to compete and develop in America.
“It's been a constant process of learning, adapting and finding ways to do more with what we have. There have been difficult periods, as there are in any business, but we've always stayed focused on building the program and creating opportunities for riders, staff and partners.
“I'm incredibly grateful to the people who have contributed along the way, particularly MTF and Nathan Alexander, who have played important roles in our journey as well as David Walls.
“Over the years, we've experienced the highs of winning, the challenges of commercial uncertainty and the disappointment of things not always going to plan. World Supercross was one such experience, but you learn, you move forward and you keep building.
“Then Kevin Windham comes along. He brings a different perspective, an incredible amount of experience and, importantly, a genuine belief in what we're trying to achieve. He treats me as an equal, challenges me, supports the people around him and reminds you why you started doing this in the first place.
“That's what makes this partnership special. It's not about starting again; it's about bringing together what we've each built and giving the program the opportunity to reach its potential,” Konsky added.
The relationship between the two is not new. Windham previously raced for Konsky in Australia in 2010, making the partnership a full-circle moment.
“It's crazy. Sixteen years ago, Dotti, my wife, and I were in his truck in Australia, racing two rounds, and now we're working together in America. Very cool story,” said Windham.
AMERICAN HONDA SUPPORTS NEW RACING PARTNERSHIP
American Honda has welcomed the partnership, recognizing the complementary experience and strengths Windham and Konsky bring to the program.
“Yarrive has proven he can run a competitive team, with focused support provided by American Honda,” said Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Racing & Experiential Marketing. “The team's results speak for themselves, and Yarrive has earned a great deal of respect for what he's accomplished with the program.”
“Kevin's accomplishments as both a racer and businessman are equally impressive, and he’s earned tremendous respect throughout the sport,” Wilson added. “We're excited about what this partnership brings together and look forward to seeing what they can achieve. They have our full support.”
A NEW COMMERCIAL MODEL FOR A BIGGER PROGRAM
The team will continue with Quad Lock for a third season, while introducing a revised commercial structure designed to provide partners with greater flexibility and more measurable sponsorship opportunities.
The model draws on Konsky's experience with targeted, NASCAR-style sponsorship arrangements, which he has used for more than a decade in Australia through Factory Honda Racing and his consulting work with the Supercars series.
With 31 race events across the AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross championships, the team sees an opportunity to give partners greater control over where and when they invest.
“We race 31 times a year,” said Konsky. “That's more than F1, MotoGP and most other sports. It's a lot, and we often race in the same geographic areas two or three times, reaching many of the same consumers. Breaking up our title sponsorship rights makes perfect sense. There is no need for our partners to pay three times to reach the same audience.
“This way, our title partners can choose where they want to activate and what time of year they want to run a campaign, and we can build something substantial and measurable around those events.
“It's definitely more work, but it's more rewarding for the team and our partners,” said Konsky.
2027 QUAD LOCK HONDA LINEUP
The team will field an expanded program across multiple classes, featuring established professional riders, up-and-coming talent, and continued involvement in women's and amateur racing.
450 Class
- #4 Chase Sexton
- #28 Christian Craig
- #15 Dean Wilson – selected rounds
250 Class
- #63 Cameron McAdoo
- #29 Michael Mosiman
- #88 Brodie Connolly
Women's Motocross (WMX)
Amateur
- #24 Dylan Rempel
- Selected Guest rides for International riders
The team will announce additional details about commercial partnerships, technical arrangements and staff appointments in the coming weeks.