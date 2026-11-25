The following press release is from Yamaha:

Yamaha Announces Increased GNCC Contingency for 2027

Yamaha expands its BLU CRU GNCC contingency program to nearly $1.5 million, with increased payouts and championship bonuses for select classes

MARIETTA, Ga. – Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS) is pleased to announce its 2027 BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program for the Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC), with an increased contingency posting totaling $1.48 million. Further demonstrating its commitment to supporting BLU CRU riders competing at all levels of the championship, Yamaha has expanded the number of eligible finishing positions and increased payout amounts in select classes. The program will also offer championship bonuses in select classes, providing additional opportunities for BLU CRU riders to earn rewards for their success aboard Yamaha YZ motorcycles.

“We're excited to expand our GNCC contingency program for 2027 and continue supporting the riders who choose to race Yamaha,” said Jeff Sidlovsky, Yamaha Racing's Assistant Department Manager for YMUS. “The increased payouts, expanded finishing positions, and championship bonuses provide even more opportunities for our BLU CRU riders to be rewarded for their results.”

From the professional ranks to the amateur and youth classes, Yamaha riders have enjoyed success at every level of GNCC competition aboard YZ motorcycles. Among those competing for top honors in the professional ranks this season were Liam Draper, Kailub Russell, Lyndon Snodgrass, and Danielle McDonald.

In the amateur and youth classes, BLU CRU riders earned class championships in 2026, with riders such as Brayden Baisley, Colton McQuarrie, Seth Miller, Dustin Stanley, Danny Haftl, Megan Janyssek, Seven Hendersen, Shawn Remington, Michael Grizzle, Evan Porter, James Razor, and Peyton Austin enjoying success aboard their YZ motorcycles. In the Micro (4–6) Shaft Drive class, Wake Taylor earned the championship aboard the legendary Yamaha PW50.

Riders competing in the GNCC series aboard qualified Yamaha motorcycles are invited to register for the 2027 BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program. Stay tuned for the breakdown of eligible classes, finishing positions, and payout amounts, which will be available on the GNCC website soon.

Visit your local Yamaha dealer to check out the complete lineup of 2027 Yamaha off-road motorcycles, as well as Genuine Yamaha Parts and Accessories.