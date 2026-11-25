At the 43rd Paris Supercross over the weekend, Ken Roczen took the King of Paris honors. Since the first event in 1984, there have been a total of 28 different riders to claim King of Paris honors (previously known as King of Bercy). Roczen became the tenth different rider to take the crown at least twice.
Check out the King of Paris honors from each year, and the other multi-time King of Paris winners below as well.
Riders to Win King of Paris Honors by Year
|Year
|King of Paris
|Brand
|2026
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|2025
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|2024
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|2023
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|2022
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|2021
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2020
|NO EVENT - COVID-19
|2019
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha
|2018
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna
|2017
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2016
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2015
|Weston Peick
|Yamaha
|2014
|Eli Tomac
|Honda
|2013
|Justin Barcia
|Honda
|2012
|Jake Weimer
|Kawasaki
|2011
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|2010
|Justin Barcia
|Honda
|2009
|Justin Brayton
|Yamaha
|2008
|James Stewart
|Yamaha
|2007
|Chad Reed
|Yamaha
|2006
|Christophe Pourcel
|Kawasaki
|2005
|Andrew Short
|Honda
|2004
|Andrew Short
|Honda
|2003
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|2002
|Grant Langston
|KTM
|2001
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|2000
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|1999
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|1998
|Larry Ward
|Suzuki
|1997
|Jeff Emig
|Kawasaki
|1996
|Ryan Hughes
|Kawasaki
|1995
|Jeremy McGrath
|Honda
|1994
|Mike LaRocco
|Kawasaki
|1993
|Jeremy McGrath
|Honda
|1992
|Jeff Stanton
|Honda
|1991
|Jean-Michael Bayle
|Honda
|1990
|Jean-Michael Bayle
|Honda
|1989
|Ricky Johnson
|Honda
|1988
|Jeff Ward
|Kawasaki
|1987
|Ricky Johnson
|Honda
|1986
|David Bailey
|Honda
|1985
|Johnny O'Mara
|Honda
|1984 (2nd event)
|Johnny O'Mara
|Honda
|1984 (first event)
|David Bailey
|Honda
Multiple Time Winners
|Total Wins
|Year
|King of Paris
|Brand
|4
|2003
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|2001
|2000
|1999
|3
|2021
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2017
|2016
|3
|2019
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha
|2013
|Honda
|2010
|Honda
|2
|2026
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|2022
|Honda
|2
|2005
|Andrew Short
|Honda
|2004
|2
|1995
|Jeremy McGrath
|Honda
|1993
|2
|1991
|Jean-Michael Bayle
|Honda
|1990
|2
|1989
|Ricky Johnson
|Honda
|1987
|2
|1986
|David Bailey
|Honda
|1984 (first event)
|2
|1985
|Johnny O'Mara
|Honda
|1984 (2nd event)
Main image by Supercross de Paris/PH