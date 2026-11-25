At the 43rd Paris Supercross over the weekend, Ken Roczen took the King of Paris honors. Since the first event in 1984, there have been a total of 28 different riders to claim King of Paris honors (previously known as King of Bercy). Roczen became the tenth different rider to take the crown at least twice.

Check out the King of Paris honors from each year, and the other multi-time King of Paris winners below as well.

Riders to Win King of Paris Honors by Year