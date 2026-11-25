The following press release is from ClubMX:

Rick Ware Racing Partners With ClubMX To Form RWR ClubMX Yamaha

Multiyear Agreement Expands RWR’s Motorsports Footprint To Include Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and ClubMX have entered into a multiyear agreement to create RWR ClubMX Yamaha, which will compete in Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

The partnership with ClubMX further expands RWR’s diverse motorsports footprint, which includes the NASCAR Cup Series, NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, NASCAR Canada Series, Progressive American Flat Track, NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts and other grassroots Late Model and Super Late Model events.

ClubMX is a professional motocross training facility in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, that develops and supports riders progressing from elite amateur competition into the professional ranks. The newly formed RWR ClubMX Yamaha team builds on that foundation by providing riders a pathway to the highest levels of dirt bike racing.

“This is much bigger than us putting another logo on our motorcycles,” said Brandon Haas, owner, ClubMX. “Rick is a racer who understands what it takes to compete at the highest level. He’s built his organization from the ground up, and he knows the commitment, pressure and expense that come with racing, but he also knows the passion that drives all of us to do it. That’s what makes this partnership such a good fit. We’re proud to be aligned with Rick Ware Racing and looking forward to getting the season started.”

The 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship begins Jan. 9 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The 17-round series culminates May 15 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

RWR is no stranger to dirt bike racing, having entered the FIM World Supercross Championship during its inaugural season in 2022 and winning the 250 class title with rider Shane McElrath. RWR also owns an American Flat Track championship – the 2024 AFT 450 Singles class title with rider Kody Kopp – and continues to compete in AFT SuperTwins with two- time champion Briar Bauman, who has earned 18 of his 40 career victories with RWR.

“I’ve always loved motorcycle racing, and our involvement in World Supercross and American Flat Track has given us a real appreciation for the passion that surrounds two-wheel racing,” said Rick Ware, team owner, RWR. “When the opportunity came along to get involved in Monster Energy Supercross with ClubMX and Yamaha, we jumped at it.

“What Brandon Haas and his group have built at ClubMX is impressive. They’re developing riders who can compete at the highest level, but they also understand that racing is a business and the companies supporting it expect a return on their investment. That’s very similar to how we operate at Rick Ware Racing. We want to win races, but we also want to help our partners win in their respective businesses. By working together, we can create more opportunities for the brands involved with both organizations.”

RWR ClubMX Yamaha’s rider lineup will be announced ahead of the 2027 season. To stay up to date, please follow RWR ClubMX Yamaha on Instagram at @ClubMX and @ClubMXProRacing, and via RWR’s social channels: Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information, visit www.clubmx.com.