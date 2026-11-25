The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Husqvarna Appreciation Ride Day set for Top Gun MX this December

Demo the 2027 Husqvarna FC 250 and FC 450 Factory Editions in their North American debut

Husqvarna Mobility North America, Inc. will host a Husqvarna Appreciation Ride Day, presented by Synchrony, at Top Gun MX in North Carolina on Saturday, December 12.

The event will bring the Husqvarna community together for a day of open practice with Cooper Webb, Justin Hill and Phil Nicoletti in attendance, alongside dedicated demo sessions for the 2027 Husqvarna FC 250 and FC 450 Factory Edition models.

Between sessions, riders and fans will have the chance to meet Rocky Mountain ATV/MC – Monster Energy – Team Tedder – Husqvarna Racing Team riders Webb and Hill, as well as Husqvarna brand ambassador Nicoletti.