Husqvarna Appreciation Ride Day Set for Top Gun MX on December 12
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Husqvarna Appreciation Ride Day set for Top Gun MX this December
Demo the 2027 Husqvarna FC 250 and FC 450 Factory Editions in their North American debut
Husqvarna Mobility North America, Inc. will host a Husqvarna Appreciation Ride Day, presented by Synchrony, at Top Gun MX in North Carolina on Saturday, December 12.
The event will bring the Husqvarna community together for a day of open practice with Cooper Webb, Justin Hill and Phil Nicoletti in attendance, alongside dedicated demo sessions for the 2027 Husqvarna FC 250 and FC 450 Factory Edition models.
Between sessions, riders and fans will have the chance to meet Rocky Mountain ATV/MC – Monster Energy – Team Tedder – Husqvarna Racing Team riders Webb and Hill, as well as Husqvarna brand ambassador Nicoletti.
A product overview will introduce the new-generation 2027 Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition and FC 450 Factory Edition, with demo rides giving riders the opportunity to experience both machines on track. Three-time AMA 450SX Champion Webb, Hill, and Nicoletti will also turn a series of exhibition laps during the day.
Top Gun MX will be open to riders of all brands from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, with Husqvarna owners invited to ride free of charge. A $20 gate fee for riders of other brands will be donated in full to the Kurt Caselli Foundation.
Between sessions, attendees can visit Husqvarna’s PG&A partners, enjoy the on-site food trucks, and are welcome to complimentary coffee and hot chocolate throughout the event. Space is limited, register today for the Husqvarna Appreciation Ride Day.
Event: Husqvarna Appreciation Ride Day, presented by Synchrony
Location: Top Gun MX – 3636 NC-27, Iron Station, North Carolina 28080
Guest riders: Cooper Webb, Justin Hill and Phil Nicoletti
Date: Saturday, December 12, 2026
Time: 8:00 am–4:00 pm (local time)
Admission: Free for Husqvarna owners, $20 gate fee for riders of other brands (full fee donated to the Kurt Caselli Foundation) Registration: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/husqvarnaappreciation.