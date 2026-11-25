Everyone loves lists, right? There's nothing in moto like the great bench racing that breaks out whenever you see a ranking that you absolutely do not agree with. We did this by ranking the top Honda factory riders and then Team Kawasaki in recent issues, and now it's Yamaha's turn. What we now know as the BLU CRU had factory teams in AMA Supercross/Pro Motocross from 1972 until the 2020 season and boasts several all-time greats, as well as a box van full of wins and titles.

First, some caveats. This is for the factory team only! No "fill-in" riders were counted, and you had to be on the actual in-house factory team to be counted, so no Yamaha of Troy or Chaparral Yamaha guys (sorry, MC!). However, riders like Kevin Windham, who got to ride a small bike on the factory team, received that advantage. Oh, and with Yamaha, it's complicated, so we're not counting the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing riders' wins and titles; this is just the true factory Yamaha team, which ended in 2020 when Bobby Regan's Star Racing took over the entire program.

We started this on the web with Team Honda, then Kawasaki. You can view those right HERE.

Lots of all-timers on the YZs to choose from here—some on classic yellow Yamis, some on white bikes, and most recently blue—but the good thing is, there's absolutely no arguing over these rankings. These are definitive, per me!

THE TOP TEN

Yamaha's single best factory rider ever came out of the hi-dez of SoCal to get the 1976 AMA 125 Pro Motocross title in his first year with the team, knocking off the seemingly invincible Marty Smith of Team Honda. From there, "Hurricane" Hannah kept on winning for Yamaha until he broke his leg water-skiing and missed the entire 1980 season. The brash Hannah had an uber-aggressive riding style, but he was always in great shape, and his never-say-die attitude got him six major championships with Yamaha, as well as a couple of Florida Winter-AMA titles and the ’78 Trans-AMA Championship. When Hannah returned from that injury, he feuded with Yamaha, so the OEM put him back into the 125 for the ’82 outdoor series. He then left for Honda but never won another title. Nothing was ever dull with Bob Hannah in the sport!

Bottom Line

Hannah had the same number of titles as rider #2 on the list, but we gave the nod to Bob based on more wins in a shorter career span, as well as his three straight AMA Supercross titles (1977–’79). He dominated 1979, so without that broken leg, Hannah probably would have collected a few more titles and wins in the years to come. Plus, we all owned an HRP chest protector at some point, right?

Factory Yamaha starts: 118

Total wins/podiums: 49/70