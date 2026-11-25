Everyone loves lists, right? There's nothing in moto like the great bench racing that breaks out whenever you see a ranking that you absolutely do not agree with. We did this by ranking the top Honda factory riders and then Team Kawasaki in recent issues, and now it's Yamaha's turn. What we now know as the BLU CRU had factory teams in AMA Supercross/Pro Motocross from 1972 until the 2020 season and boasts several all-time greats, as well as a box van full of wins and titles.
First, some caveats. This is for the factory team only! No "fill-in" riders were counted, and you had to be on the actual in-house factory team to be counted, so no Yamaha of Troy or Chaparral Yamaha guys (sorry, MC!). However, riders like Kevin Windham, who got to ride a small bike on the factory team, received that advantage. Oh, and with Yamaha, it's complicated, so we're not counting the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing riders' wins and titles; this is just the true factory Yamaha team, which ended in 2020 when Bobby Regan's Star Racing took over the entire program.
We started this on the web with Team Honda, then Kawasaki. You can view those right HERE.
Lots of all-timers on the YZs to choose from here—some on classic yellow Yamis, some on white bikes, and most recently blue—but the good thing is, there's absolutely no arguing over these rankings. These are definitive, per me!
THE TOP TEN
#1: Bob Hannah
Yamaha's single best factory rider ever came out of the hi-dez of SoCal to get the 1976 AMA 125 Pro Motocross title in his first year with the team, knocking off the seemingly invincible Marty Smith of Team Honda. From there, "Hurricane" Hannah kept on winning for Yamaha until he broke his leg water-skiing and missed the entire 1980 season. The brash Hannah had an uber-aggressive riding style, but he was always in great shape, and his never-say-die attitude got him six major championships with Yamaha, as well as a couple of Florida Winter-AMA titles and the ’78 Trans-AMA Championship. When Hannah returned from that injury, he feuded with Yamaha, so the OEM put him back into the 125 for the ’82 outdoor series. He then left for Honda but never won another title. Nothing was ever dull with Bob Hannah in the sport!
Bottom Line
Hannah had the same number of titles as rider #2 on the list, but we gave the nod to Bob based on more wins in a shorter career span, as well as his three straight AMA Supercross titles (1977–’79). He dominated 1979, so without that broken leg, Hannah probably would have collected a few more titles and wins in the years to come. Plus, we all owned an HRP chest protector at some point, right?
Factory Yamaha starts: 118
Total wins/podiums: 49/70
#2: Broc Glover
Like Jeff Ward with Kawasaki, Glover is synonymous with Yamaha after an 11-year career with them. "The Golden Boy" racked up three 500 MX crowns along with three 125 MX titles, plus two Trans-USA titles as that series was winding down. Glover suffered through some years where Yamaha's machinery lagged behind the competition; his ’85 500 MX title came on the ancient YZ490 against David Bailey and his ultra-trick Honda works bike might be the most underrated championship of all. Bonus points because Glover looked awesome in his JT Racing gear for most of his career.
BOTTOM LINE
We might've put Glover #1 on the list had he brought home that ’85 supercross title; he narrowly lost to Kawasaki's Wardy in a controversial final. As great a career as Broc had, he comes up just short of Hannah. Cool factoid: Glover won his last-ever race with Yamaha (and in the USA) when he captured the ’88 SX finale at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Factory Yamaha starts: 187
Total wins/podiums: 44/82
#3: Chad Reed
The Aussie was a smart pickup for Yamaha in 2002 when they got him here from Europe via the Yamaha of Troy program to race a YZ250F. The next year, Reed was factory Yamaha aboard the YZ250 two-stroke and immediately took the fight to Honda's Ricky Carmichael. From there, Chad was seemingly never off the podium in SX, even after moving onto the YZ450F in ’06. Reedy's MX results were never as strong as SX on blue (mainly because of that Carmichael guy) though 62 podiums in his 84 MX races is not bad at all! Reed, who first left following the 2006 season to join the SX-only San Manuel Yamaha satellite team, had two different tours for Yamaha as well.
BOTTOM LINE
We went back and forth with the rider below Reed, but in the end, despite a lot fewer wins, Chad got the AMA Supercross title in 2004, which was the first for Yamaha since Mike Bell in 1980 (remember, no support teams for this list, so McGrath's three SX titles with Chaparral Yamaha don't count, nor does Reed's second SX title ’08 with San Manuel). Just the one title for Reed as a Yamaha factory rider, but his 63% podium percentage tops Hannah's 59% and Glover's 53%.
Factory Yamaha starts: 137
Total wins/podiums: 25/87
#4: Damon Bradshaw
Yamaha struck gold with Bradshaw, signing him early when he was still on YZ80s, but somehow the Beast from the East never won a major title. He did win the ’89 125SX East Regional Championship, then came very close to winning the 125 MX title that same year. He nearly won a couple of SX titles, most memorably that heartbreaking ’92 final at the LA Coliseum. Despite being just 20 years old, Bradshaw retired the following season when he lost his passion. A year and a half later, he was back with Yamaha for one season before moving on. If we were ranking this list by "coolness" or one's impact on the youth of the world in the early ’90s, Damon Bradshaw would be #1 by a mile. Sadly, we are not.
BOTTOM LINE
The second-most starts for Yamaha all-time behind Glover, Bradshaw's lack of titles keeps him off the podium here, but there are all those wins, both indoors and out, on both 125s and 250s.
Factory Yamaha starts: 164
Total wins/podiums: 34/70
#5: Pierre Karsmakers
Imported from Holland to lead the fairly new Yamaha team in 1973, the Dutchman won the 500 MX title his first year in America, then followed that up with the first-ever AMA Supercross Championship as well. Although early in American motocross history, two titles still mean something, as well as being a pivotal pioneer in American motocross history.
BOTTOM LINE
Karsmakers made the podium 18 times in his 23 career 500 MX races, which is pretty good, in case you were wondering. In ’74, the SX title was just two races; Pierre won Daytona and finished second in Houston. Then the AMA passed a stupid rule aimed directly at Karsmakers that no foreigners would count in the AMA Pro Motocross standings. One year later, they ended the rule, but by then Pierre was on a red bike.
Factory Yamaha starts: 36
Total wins/podiums: 21/26
#6: Rick Johnson
Yamaha really lost out on a couple of all-timers when Rick Johnson and then Ron Lechien each left for Honda. Both had been raised by Yamaha as support riders, but then the brand quit building factory bikes even before the AMA passed its production rule, so they left, Lechien in ’84, followed by RJ in ’86. Johnson is higher here because he raced a production-based YZ250 in ’84 and beat Lechien and his HRC works bike for the ’84 outdoor title. Johnson became an icon when he finally went red, but he started winning indoors and out on Yamaha first, and nearly won the 250 MX title at the age of 17, only to bust a wheel at the final round of ’82 while leading the points.
BOTTOM LINE
RJ won just three SX races for Yamaha but collected 14 podiums along the way. Outdoors, he had that title and a 73% podium rate, which is impressive. Also, his look in ’85 when Yamahas went white and he wore Fox was awesome!
Factory Yamaha Starts: 80
Total Wins/Podiums: 12/39
#7: Mike Bell
A pretty underrated rider, Mike "Too Tall" Bell (he was 6'4") won the 1980 AMA Supercross title for Yamaha in place of the injured Hannah. He won the first two races of the year, then collected three more wins along the way. The well-rounded Bell won five outdoor nationals as well. His career ended early due to knee issues, but he did manage to win another SX in his final season of 1983 before hanging it up.
BOTTOM LINE
Sixteen wins in just over sixty races for Yamaha is pretty impressive, not to mention all the podiums. Sadly, Bell is the only AMA Supercross Champion in the series' 53-year history who is no longer with us. Mike passed in 2021 at the age of 63, suffering a heart attack while mountain biking.
Factory Yamaha Starts: 66
Total Wins/Podiums: 16/41
#8: Doug Henry
Doug had a rather interesting career at Yamaha, who picked him up when Honda dropped him after his broken back in ’95. That didn't stop him, and he looked great on blue in the ’97 AMA Supercross Championship before breaking his hand. Yamaha then picked him to be the guinea pig for its new four-stroke, which cost him another injury at Budds Creek when it broke, but not before he made SX history by becoming the first to win aboard a four-stroke motorcycle. Yamaha's gamble then paid off when Henry won the ’98 450 MX title and changed motocross history.
BOTTOM LINE
A huge fan favorite when he was at Yamaha, Henry brought home that historic title and helped Yamaha develop a bike as well. Heck, he even won a 450 MX national in ’99 when he was sort of just riding around in his last full season!
Factory Yamaha Starts: 79
Total Wins/Podiums: 9/21
#9: Jeff Emig
Okay, fine, Emig's one SX win with Yamaha came under some dubious terms when a bunch of top riders refused to race Vegas ’95 due to a lack of lights. But Emig also won multiple 125SX and MX races, and a 250 MX race as well for the BLU CRU (though Yamahas were white for most of his tenure). He was on the verge of stardom when he left Kawasaki before the ’96 season.
BOTTOM LINE
One title but a lot of wins here. We would have Fro higher, but his title came in the small bike class, and he didn't have the SX success of others—no one really did for much of the nineties due to that Jeremy guy. Still, Yamaha knew what they were doing when they picked him up as a relative rookie, though they probably kept him on a 125 a year or two too long.
Factory Yamaha Starts: 132
Total Wins/Podiums: 20/53
#10: Rick Burgett
Rick "Lumberjack" Burgett was part of Yamaha's perfect season in 1978 when Glover won on 125s, Hannah on 250s, and Rick on the 500. Burgett rode for Yamaha for five years, and all of his success came in the 500s. Remember what a pain it was for years to get that black number one sticker off your brand-new Yamaha? Blame Rick (along with Broc and Bob) because Yamaha started doing that after 1978. Rick was long past his prime when he decided to race his hometown Washougal National in ’83 (on a Yamaha, of course!) and got seventh overall. Not a bad way to cap a career.
BOTTOM LINE
Rick grabs the last spot in the top ten with the most premier class wins over the riders who won other titles. He's just above charter Yamaha team member Gary Jones because the ’72 250 Pro Motocross title that Gary won came before Honda, Suzuki, and Kawasaki fielded factory teams in that class.
Factory Yamaha starts: 53
Total wins/podiums: 6/9
THE "WE WON A TITLE" GUYS
#11: Gary Jones
Gary Jones won the first-ever AMA 250 Pro Motocross title way back in 1972. I'll just copy what I wrote for Gary's entry in the all-time Honda rankings: "Gary was a member of Honda's Yamaha's first factory team alongside his brother DeWayne, but, I guess, his dad was a handful, so he was one and done with Big Red Yamaha. But what a year it was, earning a 250 MX title!"
As mentioned above, Jones would go on to be a charter member with both Team Honda ('73) and Team Can-Am ('74), adding 250 titles for each of them and earning himself a very unique place in motocross history: Jones is the only rider to have won three straight championships, each on different motorcycle brands.
Factory Yamaha starts: 20
Total wins/podiums: 5/8
#12: Kevin Windham
Yamaha really blew it when, due to personality conflicts, they let the future superstar walk after his rookie 450 season. Windham rolled to two 125SX titles for Yamaha, won 250SX races in his rookie year, and was the future until he wasn't. K-Dub looked awesome in his Fox gear on the Yamaha and easily would've been in the top ten all-time Yamaha riders if he had stayed. Incredible stats for just three years there: In more than half the races he was on blue, he was also on the podium! KW would be inside the top ten, but the great majority of his wins are in the small bike class, so he's #12.
Factory Yamaha starts: 60
Total wins/podiums: 20/35
#13: John Dowd
Dowd's a Yamaha guy through and through, and although he only got one regional 125SX title for Yamaha, he rode there for five years, won every single class along the way (125SX, 125 MX, 250 MX, 250SX) as Yamaha shuffled him around whenever and wherever. This isn't even counting his '94 season on a factory bike but under the Boyesen Yamaha tent. Dowd's story would make a hell of a Lifetime movie of the week.
Factory Yamaha starts: 120
Total wins/podiums: 13/53
#14: Jimmy Weinert
As covered in the all-time Kawi rankings, the Jammer was a Kawi guy pretty much his entire prime, except for the one year that he either was fired or walked away to Yamaha and won the '75 500 MX title, then bolted back to Team Green, where he won again. Weird deal but he's got a national title and made the podium in almost half the races in his one year on yellow.
Factory Yamaha starts: 12
Total wins/podiums: 3/5
#15: Grant Langston
Rebuilding his premier class skills after washing out at KTM, Langston came to Yamaha off two 125SX titles for PC Kawasaki and won the 2007 450 MX title thanks to points leader James Stewart tearing his knee up late in a runaway season. That was the high-water mark for Langston at Yamaha, as injuries and cancer in his eye took the other two years away. Oddly enough, Langston never made the podium in a 450SX race.
Factory Yamaha starts: 23
Total wins/podiums: 3/6
THE Doug Dubach CATEGORY
#16: Doug Dubach
I REALLY wanted to put Dubach higher on this list, even though he technically never won a race for them. You see, with Yamaha, things got weird at times, and Dubach was on and off the factory team a bunch. I had to literally call him to figure out which years he was official factory (1991 and '92-'93 ICYWW) and which years he was a support guy with a box van, salary, and bikes. I told you it was weird. In fact, when Doug won his lone 250SX race (San Jose 1991), he wasn't a factory guy. Maybe Ricky Ryan's legacy as the only privateer to win a premier-class supercross needs revisited? Who knows, but Doug Dubach IS Yamaha. I know he's a ways ahead in these rankings of other riders that got wins and more podiums, but I don't care. He's a legend, and he's probably still out there riding Yamahas at Glen Helen today! Doug Dubach IS YAMAHA, AND YAMAHA IS Doug Dubach.
Factory Yamaha starts: 63
Total wins/podiums: 0/3
THE "WE GOT WINS" (PLURAL) CATEGORY
#17: David Vuillemin
Vuillemin is third all-time in starts for factory Yamaha with 149, and although he never won a title for Yamaha, he came pretty damn close two different times. He even won 250 GPs and 125SXs at the same time one year! The Frenchman won races in his rookie AMA SX year and really, until his last year there, was always a podium threat indoors. Sometimes Yamaha management really stepped on rakes and hurt themselves, but in DV's case, signing him was quite a find.
Factory Yamaha starts: 149
Total wins/podiums: 10/47
#18: Ron Lechien
The Dogger was 16 years old, and his future looked very bright as he stepped into Yamaha's 1983 program. He was going to be the next superstar in the sport as he won three 125 MX races and a 250SX at that young age. But when Yamaha made a decision to not race works bikes in '84, Lechien's dad got him out of his deal to move to Honda. Despite podiums in almost half of the races he lined up for, it was one-and-done for the teenager at Yamaha.
Factory Yamaha starts: 22
Total wins/podiums: 4/10
#19: Ezra Lusk
Yogi has appeared here on the Honda, Kawasaki, and now Yamaha lists for wins, and he'll be here for the Suzuki one as well! According to Lusk, Yamaha had no interest in signing him back after his rookie big-bike season where he...checks notes...WON three races and made the podium almost 30% of the time??? Oh, okay, man. Weird. Lusk would get picked up by Honda in '98 and become a real force.
Factory Yamaha starts: 28
Total wins/podiums: 3/8
#20: Justin Barcia
Bam Bam was coming off some bad years at JGR Suzuki and got a break when Davi Millsaps crashed on his factory Yamaha before the season and would never race again. The BLU CRU reached out to Barcia initially to fill in but then kept him on and even re-signed him along the way. Oddly enough, for his three wins Barcia won Ironman MX in 2018, which was the last race that season; he won the first race in 2019 (A1 450SX) and then won A1 again in 2020 on Yamaha! It was a nice springboard for #51 to rebuild himself, and he's still out there now.
Factory Yamaha starts: 71
Total wins/podiums: 3/15
#21: Keith Bowen
Although not on the same level, Bowen was like Lechien for Yamaha in that he was a highly-touted amateur rider jumping into the factory team. Bowen was fast at times, and he was robbed of the '87 Daytona SX win when his bike broke. He was also dogged by a very slow YZ125 in the outdoors but still managed to win two nationals and get nine podiums. Off the track, Bowen had some "distractions" as well that held him back. He was better than you remember with 19 podiums indoors and out, and many old-timers will swear no one was better in whoops than Bowen in his day.
Factory Yamaha starts: 84
Total wins/podiums: 2/19
#22: Tim Hart
An early factory Yamaha rider from '73 to '75, Hart's career is pretty astounding in that he won races in motocross in his second year on the scene, finished second overall in '75 125 MX points to Marty Smith, wasn't re-signed by Yamaha and was out of the sport after '76. The 1970s in American motocross was wild, man.
Factory Yamaha starts: 37
Total wins/podiums: 3/10
#23: “Rocket” Rex Staten
In 1978 Rex Staten was called up from a semi-privateer ride with Bassett Yamaha to ride for the factory team after Mike Bell got hurt; he ended up winning a 500 National at Agency Motocross in St. Joe’s, Missouri! In 1980 Yamaha needed a back-up after Bob Hannah broke his leg water-skiing, so they signed “Rocket Rex” for the full season. He ended up doing 12 races in that stretch as a factory Yamaha rider, but he won the Daytona SX, which was huge. Staten was a journeyman who raced on Honda, CZ, Harley-Davidson, Yamaha, Suzuki, and more.
Factory Yamaha starts: 12
Total wins/podiums: 1/2
THE "Tim Ferry" CATEGORY
#24: Tim Ferry
Red Dog got the Doug Henry "four-stroke" spot vacated by Jimmy Button due to injury and rode for Team Tuning Fork for five years. He won one race for them (with 2-2 scores BTW) but collected 28 podiums indoors and out. Some say he was held back by his mechanic in the years 2003-'05—and those people could be right!
Factory Yamaha starts: 96
Total wins/podiums: 1/28
THE "ONE WIN" GUYS CATEGORY
#25: Jimmy Button
Button was picked as the "four-stroke" guy to replace Doug Henry in 1999 after a solid privateer season on Chaparral Yamaha. A bit weird that he was better on the big thumper indoors than out, but he did get the only big bike win of his career in 450 MX at Washougal in '99. His career would end early in the 2000 season when he crashed at the San Diego SX. Pretty good season though in '99!
Factory Yamaha starts: 26
Total wins/podiums: 1/5
#26: Josh Hill
Hill was REALLY good as an amateur and moved right into the factory Yamaha truck for 2007, bypassing any factory-supported 250 teams. Funny enough (although I'm sure it was not funny to Yamaha management), Hill's only win came in 450SX as he struggled with the 250 and eventually was moved up mid-season.
Factory Yamaha starts: 70
Total wins/podiums: 1/7
"HEY, WE GOT SOME PODIUMS" CATEGORY
#27: Jeff Stanton
Like RJ, just like Lechien, just like Emig, just like Windham—seeing a trend here?—Yamaha either couldn't come up with a good enough contract or good enough bikes to keep the farm boy from Michigan around. Stanton (like Damon Bradshaw, Mike LaRocco, and Larry Ward) came up through Yamaha's amateur program and into the pros. Jeff was full-factory for just one year, got some podiums in MX, and split for Honda in '89. The guy that got one podium in 250SX (in a hellacious mudder in Daytona in '87) became 250SX champ the year after he left Yamaha.
Factory Yamaha starts: 20
Total wins/podiums: 0/4
#28: Micky Dymond
Mick was going to be THE guy for Yamaha and signed a big deal in 1988, coming off 250SX podiums and two 125 MX titles on a Honda. In a way, he pushed longtime Yamaha legend Broc Glover out of Yamaha as they looked towards what they thought was the future. Dymond looked WAY awesome with his Answer black/pink/white gear and number 6; heck, he podiumed his first-ever race for Yamaha in 250SX, went 5-4-4 in the next three races, and at that point, Yamaha had to be stoked. But the wheels fell off after that as Dymond had some distractions off the track, the bikes weren't great, and he was done after the '89 season. Not many people would've predicted Mick to only get two podiums in two years coming into 1988. To make matters worse, Glover was still good in 1988 and even won a 250SX!
Factory Yamaha starts: 28
Total wins/podiums: 0/2
#29: Broc Hepler
Hepler was an underrated 250 guy at Suzuki when Yamaha signed him for 250s and then the premier class ride in 2008. The problem was he just couldn't stay healthy in his three years there, but when he was feeling it, "Hamburgler" Hepler could go fast. He made the podium in 250 MX, 250SX, 450 MX, and 450SX for Yamaha, which was something only he, Dowd, and Bradshaw did.
Factory Yamaha starts: 25
Total wins/podiums: 0/5
#30: Cooper Webb
Webb won indoors and out for Yamaha in the 250 class and was picked up by the factory team in 2017. In fact, you could make a case that Yamaha started their factory team back up because Webb was moving up. They added Yamaha legend Chad Reed back to the team as well, and things were set up nicely for BLU CRU to dominate with the veteran and the kid. Well, not exactly. Webb made just two podiums in two years before moving to KTM and winning 450SX his first year there.
Factory Yamaha starts: 43
Total wins/podiums: 0/2
#31: Jeff Leisk
The Aussie was plucked from a privateer Honda ride to a Yamaha factory ride in 1987. He was one-and-done for Yamaha but collected five podiums in 250SX and 125 MX (on a very slow YZ125) before Honda gave him a ride as a factory-support guy for '88. He did look cool in his AXO gear and performed pretty well, all things considered.
Factory Yamaha starts: 24
Total wins/podiums: 0/5
#32: Marty Tripes
Marty's last full year in the sport was with Factory Yamaha in 1980, where he finished top ten indoors and out. The big man scored three podiums, two of them in 250SX before walking away. (And if you're wondering about his win in 1972 at the Superbowl of Motocross, he wasn't actually a Yamaha factory rider that night—he had just turned pro 10 days before when he turned 16!)
Factory Yamaha starts: 15
Total wins/podiums: 0/3
#33: Scott Burnworth
Burnworth's first factory ride was with Yamaha in 1981-'82, where he got top ten overall in 125 MX and 250 MX before getting picked up by Suzuki. Scott was a kid and teammates with Hannah, Glover, and Bell, which was probably pretty cool. Scott's podiums with Yamaha were all at the California hard-pack tracks. We lost him way too early; he was a great guy. RIP
Factory Yamaha starts: 27
Total wins/podiums: 0/3
#34: Mike Craig
I know he got a 250SX win here for Yamaha and should be in the one-win category, but I just can't. Tapped to replace Damon Bradshaw after he suddenly retired, Craig was a disaster for Yamaha and was fired after just seven races with the team. I don't know what was worse, Craig's performances for the team or the guy that thought Mike Craig was a great choice for a premier-class ride on a factory team.
Factory Yamaha starts: 7
Total wins/podiums: 1/2
#35: Warren Reid
Warren seemingly rode every brand out there, and his last factory shot was with Yamaha in 1983 when he was bumped to the factory team after Rick Johnson got hurt. He collected a podium in 500 MX and 250SX as well. His butt-patch that said "Warren-Out" in a reference to his age was all-time.
Factory Yamaha starts: 25
Total wins/podiums: 0/2
#36: Donnie Cantaloupi
This NorCal wild child was a Yamaha Support rider who got boosted up to the factory team in 1981 to race 250SX and 125 MX. He nearly won the ’81 Daytona SX, finishing second in what turned out to be the best race of his career. Cantaloupi made 17 starts with the official Yamaha factory team, with one podium in SX and one podium outdoors (Washougal 125 National). The next year Donnie was back to being a Yamaha Support rider.
Factory Yamaha starts: 17
Total wins/podiums: 0/2
#37: Danny Turner
I don't know much about Turner, other than that he was a NorCal legend, he rode 125s a lot, and he was factory Yamaha in 1976 where he got one podium. Looking at the Racer X Vault though, he was still on Yamaha in '78 and did better that year than he did as a privateer.
Factory Yamaha starts: 9
Total wins/podiums: 0/1
THE "WE WERE THERE" CATEGORY
#38: Jim Holley
The working man's privateer hero toiled on Yamahas for years before getting a shot on the factory team in 1986. Jimmy had never gotten a podium as a privateer and didn't do better on the factory team either, so he was one-and-done. But as I like to remind him, he went from national number 12 to national number 10, so he was better. Holley says it doesn't matter because he didn't win! Jimmy's a legend, BTW.
Factory Yamaha starts: 22
Total wins/podiums: 0/0
#39: Heath Voss
Like Holley right above him, Voss got his one and only shot on a factory team in 2006 after being a privateer for years. Although not counted here, as he wasn't on the factory team, Voss did win the World SX title in '05, although it was a bit of a participation award, but good for him. The Minnesota man was a good rider, a nice guy, and certainly represented the brand well.
Factory Yamaha starts: 16
Total wins/podiums: 0/0
#40: Aaron Plessinger
AP won indoors and out for Yamaha Star Racing in the 250 class and signed on with the 450 factory squad for two seasons. Incredibly, he didn't get a podium in his 34 races with the squad as he battled some of the issues that Webb and others did when the factory Yamaha team came "back" in 2017 after a few years away. He did make some highlight reels with a huge crash at Unadilla though, so there's that.
Factory Yamaha starts: 34
Total wins/podiums: 0/0
#41: Danny Storbeck
The Texas privateer rider had a great season in '85 with eight top 10s, picked up by Yamaha for 1986, and like Holley, was one-and-done after that year despite top ten overall in both series in motocross. Looks like Danny was a lot better outdoors than is based on results. He then rode a privateer Honda for a few years with some top-fives before disappearing. I don't know, man, there wasn't much here. Strangely enough, in the history of factory Yamaha, only four riders never got a podium for the team.
Factory Yamaha starts: 18
Total wins/podiums: 0/0