The following press release is from Beta:

The 2027 RC 450F

Uncompromising Off-Road Performance

New Six-Speed Transmission

Beta USA is proud to announce an additional 2027 model to its impressive line-up, the RC 450F. The 2027 RC 450F is a model that we have received many emails from customers asking us to build. Based on the success of the RX 450F 4-STROKE Motocross model, the RC 450F shares the same proven and durable platform with additional features added to make the bike a serious off-road race weapon.

The electric start and the new 6-speed engine provide the power delivery perfect for all-around use. Designed for riders who race in the woods on the weekends and hit the moto track during the week, the RC 450F is really a do-all four-stroke model. Equipped with an 18" rear wheel, larger fuel tank, handguards, formed plastic skid plate, and an o-ring chain to complete the package.

Features: Chromoly single-tube frame with aluminum rear subframe, Nissin master cylinders and calipers, high-performance lightweight lithium battery, KYB 48mm closed cartridge front fork with a 50mm KYB rear shock with rising-rate linkage system, electric start, ignition map switch, and traction control to adjust engine power and provide less rear-wheel slip; easy-pull diaphragm clutch allows the rider to adjust the lever feel and progression to their preference.

RC 450F Features: