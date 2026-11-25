Beta Announces 2027 RC 450F Model
The following press release is from Beta:
The 2027 RC 450F
Uncompromising Off-Road Performance
New Six-Speed Transmission
Beta USA is proud to announce an additional 2027 model to its impressive line-up, the RC 450F. The 2027 RC 450F is a model that we have received many emails from customers asking us to build. Based on the success of the RX 450F 4-STROKE Motocross model, the RC 450F shares the same proven and durable platform with additional features added to make the bike a serious off-road race weapon.
The electric start and the new 6-speed engine provide the power delivery perfect for all-around use. Designed for riders who race in the woods on the weekends and hit the moto track during the week, the RC 450F is really a do-all four-stroke model. Equipped with an 18" rear wheel, larger fuel tank, handguards, formed plastic skid plate, and an o-ring chain to complete the package.
Features: Chromoly single-tube frame with aluminum rear subframe, Nissin master cylinders and calipers, high-performance lightweight lithium battery, KYB 48mm closed cartridge front fork with a 50mm KYB rear shock with rising-rate linkage system, electric start, ignition map switch, and traction control to adjust engine power and provide less rear-wheel slip; easy-pull diaphragm clutch allows the rider to adjust the lever feel and progression to their preference.
RC 450F Features:
- New Six-Speed Transmission
- Chassis: Chromoly single-tube frame with aluminum rear subframe
- Brakes: Nissin master cylinders and calipers with discs measuring 260 mm at the front and 240 mm at the rear.
- Battery: lightweight high-performance lithium
- Fork and Shock: KYB 48mm closed cartridge front fork with a 50mm KYB rear shock with rising-rate linkage system.
- Electric Start
- 18" rear wheel: Specific for off-road use, more off-road tire selection, and better performance on the trail.
- Ignition Map switch including traction control: Two positions, (Sun or Rain) which adjusts the engine power as needed. Traction control provides less rear wheel slip while in first or second gear.
- Hand Guards: Providing protection from the trees and sticks.
- New Grips: Softer grips in striking gray with the beta logo embossed
- Clutch: “Easy-Pull” diaphragm clutch with three different settings that allow the rider to adjust the lever feel and progression to his or her liking.
- Tapered 42mm Throttle Body: Increases air speed and volume to the motor, enhancing low- to mid-range power overall and delivering a quicker throttle response across the board.
- New Electronics: 5-level launch control, a quick-shift system, two mapping stages, and traction control.
- New Look: Black and red showcasing the Beta heritage colors.
- New softer grips
- Updated stronger rear chain guide
- Adjustable maps, traction control, launch control, and quick shift are available at your fingertips
- Class-leading suspension with KYB front forks and KYB rear shock.
Pricing:
$10,999.00
Available in Late December
Extremely limited quantities
*plus a $595.00 destination fee. Not included are dealer setup, taxes, license, or other required fees.