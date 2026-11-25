Build: Mark Samuels

Text: Kris Keefer

Photos/Video: Simon Cudby

What happens when you take a Honda CRF450RX, stuff a CRF450X six-speed bottom end underneath it, add some factory Showa suspension, and let SLR Honda’s Mark Samuels put his spin on the whole package? You get one of the more interesting Honda off-road builds I’ve thrown a leg over in quite some time. We’re calling it a CRF450RX/X.

Mark Samuels knows a thing or two about making a Honda work in demanding conditions. With years of Baja racing experience as well as wins, he understands that building a good off-road motorcycle isn’t always about making the most horsepower or bolting on the most expensive parts. It’s about creating something that’s easy to ride, predictable, and doesn’t beat you up when the terrain gets ugly. His CRF450RX/X hybrid machine is a perfect example of that philosophy.

Build Details:

XPR Motorsports

OEM Tuned ECU Map, Ported Cylinder Head

xprmotorsports.com

Showa

Factory Showa A-Kit Suspension

aftermarket.astemo.com

BRP

Top Triple Clamp

shopbrp.com

ODI

RC4 Handlebars, Half-Waffle Soft Lock-On Grips

odigrips.com

Hinson Racing

Eight-Plate Clutch Kit, Clutch Cover

hinsonracing.com

Boyesen

Water Pump Cover

boyesen.com

ASV Inventions

Solid Billet Front Brake Lever, Solid Billet Cable Clutch Assembly

asvinventions.com

Pro Circuit

Ti-6 Full Exhaust System

procircuit.com

Works Connection

Pro Launch Device

worksconnection.com

FasterUSA

Race Wheels

fasterusa.com

D.I.D

ERT7 Chain

didchain.com

Acerbis

Skid Plate

acerbis.com

Throttle Syndicate

Team Graphics

throttlesyndicate.com

Seat Concepts

Seat Cover

seatconcepts.com

Polisport

Foldable Bike Stand

polisport.com