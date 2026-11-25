2026 Honda CRF450RX/X Garage Build
Build: Mark Samuels
Text: Kris Keefer
Photos/Video: Simon Cudby
What happens when you take a Honda CRF450RX, stuff a CRF450X six-speed bottom end underneath it, add some factory Showa suspension, and let SLR Honda’s Mark Samuels put his spin on the whole package? You get one of the more interesting Honda off-road builds I’ve thrown a leg over in quite some time. We’re calling it a CRF450RX/X.
Mark Samuels knows a thing or two about making a Honda work in demanding conditions. With years of Baja racing experience as well as wins, he understands that building a good off-road motorcycle isn’t always about making the most horsepower or bolting on the most expensive parts. It’s about creating something that’s easy to ride, predictable, and doesn’t beat you up when the terrain gets ugly. His CRF450RX/X hybrid machine is a perfect example of that philosophy.
Build Details:
XPR Motorsports
OEM Tuned ECU Map, Ported Cylinder Head
Showa
Factory Showa A-Kit Suspension
BRP
Top Triple Clamp
ODI
RC4 Handlebars, Half-Waffle Soft Lock-On Grips
Hinson Racing
Eight-Plate Clutch Kit, Clutch Cover
Boyesen
Water Pump Cover
ASV Inventions
Solid Billet Front Brake Lever, Solid Billet Cable Clutch Assembly
Pro Circuit
Ti-6 Full Exhaust System
Works Connection
Pro Launch Device
FasterUSA
Race Wheels
D.I.D
ERT7 Chain
Acerbis
Skid Plate
Throttle Syndicate
Team Graphics
Seat Concepts
Seat Cover
Polisport
Foldable Bike Stand
polisport.com
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