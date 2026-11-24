Every rider understands the risks of racing motocross: it's not if an injury will happen, but when. When it does, and if it gets serious, Road 2 Recovery is there. Show your support this holiday season by bidding on one-of-a-kind gifts for the moto fans in your life. Every winning bid helps injured riders on their path toward healing.

Road 2 Recovery, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is hosting a 10-day charity auction. Bidding opens Wednesday, November 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET and closes Saturday, December 5. That puts 37 lots in play across Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Every dollar raised goes to an injured athlete's fund.