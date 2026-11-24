Road 2 Recovery Black Friday Auction Starts November 25th
Every rider understands the risks of racing motocross: it's not if an injury will happen, but when. When it does, and if it gets serious, Road 2 Recovery is there. Show your support this holiday season by bidding on one-of-a-kind gifts for the moto fans in your life. Every winning bid helps injured riders on their path toward healing.
Road 2 Recovery, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is hosting a 10-day charity auction. Bidding opens Wednesday, November 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET and closes Saturday, December 5. That puts 37 lots in play across Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Every dollar raised goes to an injured athlete's fund.
What's up for bid
- Supercross VIP Experiences that include Track Walk, Rig Tour, Swag Bag and signed jersey
- Signed, Race-Worn Rider Jerseys from $100
- Signed Jett Lawrence #18 Honda HRC Alpinestars Supertech Race Jersey
- Maryland Homecoming Supercross VIP w/ Autographed Travis Pastrana Jersey
- Heart Under the Helmet- East Rutherford Supercross VIP Experience/Justin Barcia
- Foxborough Supercross VIP: Track Walk, Rider Section & Chance Hymas Jersey
- Seattle Supercross VIP Experience: Track Walk/SIGNED Malcolm Stewart Jersey
- And much more!
Why it matters
Road 2 Recovery gives financial, emotional and spiritual support to AMA-licensed pro motocross, supercross and action sports athletes and their families after a debilitating injury. These are the riders who put on the show every weekend. When a crash ends a season or a career, the bills don't stop. Your bid helps cover them.
How to bid
- Head to mxlocker.com/road-2-
recoveryand browse the lots.
- Tap the heart icon on anything you want so you're notified when bidding opens.
- Set a max bid and MX Locker will bid for you up to your limit. You'll get an alert if you're outbid.
- You're only charged if you win. Bids are binding, and ties go to the earlier bidder.
Skip the doorbuster lines this year. Bid on something that matters, and help a rider get back on the road to recovery.
Can't bid? You can donate directly at road2recovery.com/donate.