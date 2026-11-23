Kris Keefer and Michael Allen head up to Chaney Ranch Motocross facility in California to ride the 2027 Honda 450RX and give their insight on the new off-road machine. The two navigate some trails, then they compare this bike to previous RX models. Does this bike flameout like previous models? Is the smaller gas tank still good enough for long motos? Watch the breakdown of the off-road Honda machine.

"It is much friendlier to the off-road rider now," said Keefer.

Film/Edit/Images: Simon Cudby

2027 Honda 450RX