After winning the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross title, Ken Roczen took the entire summer off, racing trucks instead of the select AMA Pro Motocross Championship races he usually does. But with his lightened Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, he has also been able to do some off-season races to prepare for 2027 supercross and his title defense. Roczen was absolutely flawless in Paris, winning all six races. He spoke with Steve Matthes after the race about the weekend, off-season races, and supercross prep.

Matthes: All right, Ken Roczen, man. Another perfect night. This one, Jason [Anderson] didn't make you sweat quite as much as last night, but, what'd you think of the change of the whoops? Like, you were great in them. They were a huge advantage, but also, they were sketchy. So, were you okay with that? They took away your superpowers a little bit.

Ken Roczen: They did. It's like everybody now was so fast. I'm like, “Dang it.” Like, now everybody’s really hauling ass. I think they were maybe a little bit too small, but it was kinda fun because you could hammer them. But the problem is with that, if you get too confident in them, they can still bite you. You know what I mean? If you're just too loose and whatever.

I didn't mind it though because the second day I slept maybe at 3:00 (a.m.) my son fell out of the bed at four. So, I jumped out of bed. So, then I couldn't sleep for another hour and a half because I was all, you know, it's like taking a Red Bull because I was like, “What the hell happened?” So, with everybody having a massive lack of sleep, you know it was probably for the better. Granted, and I don't know how the hell that works, I felt like garbage yesterday physically. I felt way better today. Like, not in the morning, every time you go on the track for practice, I'm like, “I cannot believe we're on the track right now.” Then now I felt stronger today than I did yesterday. And even in the last main, I was pushing as hard as I could. So, obviously, it was probably better racing overall. Like, everybody was a bit closer.