After winning the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross title, Ken Roczen took the entire summer off, racing trucks instead of the select AMA Pro Motocross Championship races he usually does. But with his lightened Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, he has also been able to do some off-season races to prepare for 2027 supercross and his title defense. Roczen was absolutely flawless in Paris, winning all six races. He spoke with Steve Matthes after the race about the weekend, off-season races, and supercross prep.
Matthes: All right, Ken Roczen, man. Another perfect night. This one, Jason [Anderson] didn't make you sweat quite as much as last night, but, what'd you think of the change of the whoops? Like, you were great in them. They were a huge advantage, but also, they were sketchy. So, were you okay with that? They took away your superpowers a little bit.
Ken Roczen: They did. It's like everybody now was so fast. I'm like, “Dang it.” Like, now everybody’s really hauling ass. I think they were maybe a little bit too small, but it was kinda fun because you could hammer them. But the problem is with that, if you get too confident in them, they can still bite you. You know what I mean? If you're just too loose and whatever.
I didn't mind it though because the second day I slept maybe at 3:00 (a.m.) my son fell out of the bed at four. So, I jumped out of bed. So, then I couldn't sleep for another hour and a half because I was all, you know, it's like taking a Red Bull because I was like, “What the hell happened?” So, with everybody having a massive lack of sleep, you know it was probably for the better. Granted, and I don't know how the hell that works, I felt like garbage yesterday physically. I felt way better today. Like, not in the morning, every time you go on the track for practice, I'm like, “I cannot believe we're on the track right now.” Then now I felt stronger today than I did yesterday. And even in the last main, I was pushing as hard as I could. So, obviously, it was probably better racing overall. Like, everybody was a bit closer.
Yes, it was better racing because of that.
So, yeah, it was okay. We all wanna get out of here safe, and these back-to-back days with lack of sleep is just better to be safe.
And Cowboy [Aaron Plessinger] led you a little bit there. He was on it the last one.
I know. Yeah, I didn't have the greatest start either, so it was fun. Like, I haven't seen him all weekend, and I know he's on a new bike. Like, he'll get it dialed, but me and Cowboy, we're so tight. Like, I love him, he's one of my favorite humans, and I want him to do good. So, it was fun.
What did we figure out for that rhythm after the wall? What was the fastest one? Because I saw you playing around a little.
Well, we kinda just all went three inside two, three table over two. I don't know, I kinda went either way, and I'm scratching my head too. I'm like, “What is faster?” Like, I have no idea.
I noticed you switching, and I was like, well, “Is he trying to get by Aaron?” You know, I didn't know.
Once the loppers came around, they went to the inside. So, I went outside. The guy almost crashed, with two laps to go. But for the most part, like, 95 percent of the time, I was going inside. But it was tricky because it is so rocky out there, you know, and you're just waiting for a rock to... Sometimes they come up so quick you don't even see them. You know? So that was honestly the biggest thing, especially washing the front off the takeoff right there and it being hard packed. Like, even if it would be a stupid little crash like that, they sometimes are very dull, but they can be super painful. So, I'm glad we got it.
Perfect off-season for you. Australia, here. Perfect.
Yeah. Holy crap. Yeah. No. It's good. I think I'm riding well right now, but I have to say I cannot wait to go home and just be home and put in some work and just kinda, I don't necessarily always need to think about getting another level, but I just... I wanna be home. I need to eat more. I need to get good sleep, like longer for just a week. You know what I mean? And I feel like I can be even better, but so far, I've had an absolute blast this this off-season.
For you, at your point, you wanna race, but then also let's be honest the money that you're making is also great for these off-season races. Is there a negative to that? Like, where you're like, well, “It's a lot of money, and I do like to race.” Or is it the fact that “I want to race and the money is just like whatever, but I need to race” because you seem active in the off-season, whether it's WSX before or now. There isn't a lot of off-seasons that you just chill out. But I look at it like that's a lot of money, which is awesome. So, I don't know. Where's your head at for racing these things?
I absolutely love my schedule right now. I mean, even though I skipped the entire outdoors, the good thing is I'm not just doing five races being a supercross-only guy, and then I eff off the rest of the year. So, I think it just works out great. And to be quite honest, once I start racing again or riding again and practicing, now I'm racing all these races. Going into December, I may have an actual better level than some of the guys that start off again, you know. But having said that, there's so much racing all year around. They take two weeks off. You ain't losing any fitness, you know. Things have just changed. It's still a grind, but for the youth coming up and doing these 31 races and stuff, the mechanics, like, I just... I feel like more and more every year, you just hear everybody being over it. So, I don't love that the schedule being full time. Now the young guys, they probably think it's fine or whatever, but longevity wise, I just don't think it's a great idea.
Jeffrey [Herlings] joined us in the booth. Thirty-six races for him this year. And that's insane.
That guy's insane. Oh, I didn't even know he was here.
Yeah.
Oh, I wish he would've come by because I haven't seen him in a hot minute.
He was just saying, “I gotta keep racing. I gotta keep racing. I gotta keep sharp.” He's different. He is built different. Like, it's crazy.
I mentioned to him, like, "At your age in America, these guys don't wanna do 31. You're doing 36, 37."
Yeah. I mean, that doesn't even make sense because I was gonna say that in the GPs, have a couple of races, then they have a weekend off. But then on the off weekends, he'll go race. You know?
Yep.
Wherever. Local. Wherever. So, yeah. The guy's built different. I mean, hats off to him.
Coming in as supercross champion, I feel like I was saying this on the broadcast, your program, your bike, you're set. Like, you're dialed. Right?
Yeah. I'm happy. I'm dialed. That doesn't mean it makes it easy by any means, but I'm just a little bit more at ease. And that also means, just because I'm racing great right now, I'm riding great, that doesn't mean you're gonna go out and you're gonna win everything, and everything's all roses at all times. But I'm content. You know? I'm 32, and I'm still hauling ass, and I'm doing good. And I really truly enjoy, especially going over to Australia and New Zealand this year. I loved working with Adam Bailey. Put an extra effort with all of those guys, and it really just made my heart smile.