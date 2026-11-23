KTM has overhauled both their 450 and 250 SX-F Factory Editions for 2027 as well as their team here in the United States of America. With the addition of the Coenen brothers, as well as Daxton Bennick and Ryder DiFrancesco moving from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team to the Red Bull KTM team, the 250 squad will go from one rider in 2026 (just Julien Beaumer) to four in 2027. Jorge Prado and Lucas Coenen are expected to race the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition in the premier class in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship.

KTM held their team intro earlier this month with all riders on hand, besides Lucas Coenen who is recovering from surgery. Deep into training for the start of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the riders sat down and gave their first impressions of the new bike.