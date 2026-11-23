KTM has overhauled both their 450 and 250 SX-F Factory Editions for 2027 as well as their team here in the United States of America. With the addition of the Coenen brothers, as well as Daxton Bennick and Ryder DiFrancesco moving from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team to the Red Bull KTM team, the 250 squad will go from one rider in 2026 (just Julien Beaumer) to four in 2027. Jorge Prado and Lucas Coenen are expected to race the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition in the premier class in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship.
KTM held their team intro earlier this month with all riders on hand, besides Lucas Coenen who is recovering from surgery. Deep into training for the start of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the riders sat down and gave their first impressions of the new bike.
Jorge Prado
“Yes, I'm very happy. Once I jumped on this bike, I immediately felt it was a big step in the right direction. I would say from the engine wise, suspension, and chassis wise, it's a bike that's fitting my style way more. I think it's also a motorcycle that improves all the, let's say, the negatives from the old models. So, this is something super important because we were fighting some stuff in the last years, and I think this one is already in a way better place. So, I think we are all very happy with this new motorcycle.”
Julien Beaumer
“Yeah. I think first off, the guys did an amazing job with his new bike. I couldn't be more happy. The first time I hopped on him, I was like, ‘Yeah, we've definitely hit this one out of the park.’ So, I'm excited to get racing on it. But, yeah, I think for me, obviously, outdoors went a lot better than we had anticipated coming off the injury. But, of course, for me now, it's... We gotta win. I've gotten second in both championships now. So, yeah, there's nothing left.”
Daxton Bennick
“You know, I feel like I really got used to the to the bike, at least the old bike last year. And, honestly, the first time I rode this new bike, was blown away. You know everyone said it, but it is true. And, man, I couldn't be more happy with the power and the chassis. It's really incredible, and that orange fender is definitely familiar. So, it's awesome to be here.”
Ryder DiFrancesco
“Yeah. Obviously, I've gone through all three Austrian brands. So now hopping on the KTM, it already feels like home to me. You know, looking at the orange front fender is a huge deal, and I feel like it's somewhere I've always wanted to be. So, yeah, I feel really good on this bike, and it's been, the first four weeks have been kinda like that honeymoon stage, you know? It's exciting to show up to the track every day and ride it.”
Sacha Coenen
“Yeah. I didn't do a lot of laps on it [yet] to be sure. But, yeah, I think it's gonna be really good. I just saw my teammates riding it, and, yeah, it looks good on the track.”