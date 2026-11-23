Mumford, from Simi Valley, California, is signed with the team through 2029. In 2026 he was 12th in 250SX West and seventh in Pro Motocross, where he took moto podiums at Spring Creek and Unadilla.

“Missing the end of last season was tough, but it gave me a lot of time to think about what I want these next few years to look like,” Mumford said. “I’m not starting over somewhere new. I’m with a team that’s believed in me from day one, and now I’ve got a Husqvarna under me. I’m stoked, and I really feel like our best racing is still in front of us.”

Garib raced for his native Chile at the Motocross of Nations from 2022 to 2025. He contested the EMX250 European Championship in 2023 and 2024, with a best overall finish of fourth, and made MX2 starts in the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship.

“I raced amateurs in America as a kid, and I always knew I wanted to come back here to race pro,” Garib said. “Racing in Europe and Brazil was really good for me, for my riding and for everything. Now I’m happy to be with AEO and Husqvarna, and my goal is to show what I can do, for sure.”

Tucker, from Dubuque, Iowa, raced 250SX Futures in 2023 and made seven AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class starts in 2023 and 2024. In 2026 he made his first Supercross night show, at Seattle.

“Making my first night show was a big step, but I expect a lot more from myself,” Tucker said. “I know what I need to work on, and this team gives me everything to do it. I’m going to stay patient, keep my head down and put in the work.”

The team's amateur program continues with Brody Moss of Arizona and Cash Halkyard of Fallbrook, California.

Husqvarna, Synchrony and Thor are the team's lead partners for 2027.

The team's new website, aeoracing.com, went live today with rider profiles, the 2027 race calendar, team news, the full list of partners and a media page.

About AEO Powersports Husqvarna Racing

AEO Powersports Husqvarna Racing is a factory-supported Husqvarna team racing Supercross and Motocross. It is owned by AEO Powersports, which has dealerships in Mesa and Surprise, Arizona, and Murrieta, California. Jeremy Scism founded the team in 2022.

aeoracing.com · aeopowersports.com.