Jason Anderson is back on the bike after a hand injury, and eager to get gate drops before the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season kicks off, found himself back at the Paris Supercross. Anderson was strong all weekend coming in second behind his teammate Ken Roczen. Our Steve Matthes was on hand and caught up with Anderson after the race.

Matthes: All right, Jason Anderson, Paris. Ken Roczen told me yesterday he didn't wanna go that fast. You were putting a lot of heat on him, and you rode great all weekend. Your starts... Until you switch gates today, your starts weren't there. But you had to be happy with the weekend?

Jason Anderson: Yeah. I bet, because I broke my hand, so I've been riding for four weeks or so. And then WSX got canceled, so I called Eric, and I just wanted to race more than anything. And I'm happy with it. We're working on some clutch things in general, and we didn't bring the clutch that I was running because we were confident that this one would work. But I don't know. I was just bad on the start side… But, yeah, it was fun.

But the inside gate wasn't working either.

No. Well, I was... After, like, my first two starts, was like, “I cannot get a start with this clutch.” So, I just was trying to sneak around the inside as much as I could.

And then interesting moment on the last one where you cut inside and you hit the little dirt clod thing. I don't know. Was it as sketchy as it looked?

I mean, was kinda my only way to get behind him [Roczen] quick because today whenever they tamed the track down, it was way less separating. So, like even the first moto like when I was behind Jordan Smith like yesterday when the whoops were a little bit more technical it was easier for me to just like make it happen like just be in second right away. But between me and him [Roczen], like even if the whoops are big, he's so good in the whoops that you can't really do much. Once I got into second most of time, I'm like just practice motos.