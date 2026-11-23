The following press release is from the MX Sports Pro Racing:

All Tickets Options to Every 2027 Pro Motocross National On Sale Starting Black Friday

VIP, General Admission, and Camping Open to the Public on Black Friday Across All 11 Rounds

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., in association with the SMX League, has announced that the full slate of ticketing options for every round of the 2027 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will go on sale to the general public this Black Friday, November 27.

For the first time ever, each venue on the 11-race outdoor schedule will make its full slate of ticketing options available on the same day. Fans will have an opportunity to plan their entire summer of attendance at the Nationals at once, which makes for one of the best holiday gifts for any race fan.

Related: SuperMotocross Tickets Up to 25% Off During Cyber Week Sale

"The Pro Motocross Championship is built around the legendary tracks that have defined American motocross for more than five decades," said Tim Cotter, Vice President, MX Sports Pro Racing. "Opening every category of tickets across the full schedule on Black Friday gives fans the best chance to plan their summer around the Nationals they love most and create those once-in-a-lifetime experiences that only outdoor motocross can deliver."

The 56th season of the Pro Motocross Championship will begin over the Memorial Day holiday weekend from Southern California's Pala Raceway Presented by Fox Racing and will travel through 10 states, with 2026 champions Hunter Lawrence (450 Class) and Cole Davies (250 Class) set to carry the #1 plates.

Each National offers a range of experiences, from VIP hospitality and trackside viewing to general admission and multi-day camping at venues that offer it. Whether it's a single-race pilgrimage or a summer-long road trip, full details and ticket links for every round are available at ProMotocross.com.

Full 2027 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule