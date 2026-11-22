SUPERCROSS DE PARIS 2026 – FIRST NIGHT

A TRIPLE SUCCES FOR Ken Roczen

Unsurprisingly, Ken Roczen, the US Supercross champion, dominated the first night of the sold-out Paris Supercross. The German rider won the SX1 class ahead of Jason Anderson, while in SX2, young American Jessen Turner took the victory.

An enthusiastic crowd, equally motivated riders in such an atmosphere, unleashed freestylers, this first evening of the 43rd edition of the Supercross offers to the public some great battles.

Coming to Paris with his family, arriving to Paris after two fresh victories in Australia, Ken Roczen the US Supercross champion dominated the event on Saturday. Three excellent starts, supersonic speed through the whoops, almost nothing could stop the German's imperious ride, except perhaps his Suzuki teammate, American Jason Anderson. Putting pressure and maintaining suspense until the end of the first two motos, Anderson had a poor start in the final and was therefore unable to challenge his teammate, though he did manage to finish second. Behind this duo, Jordan Smith (twice) and Tom Vialle (in the second moto) crossed the finish line in third place, with Smith demonstrating impressive consistency to bring his Triumph home in third overall. Behind this trio, reigning French SX champion Maxime Desprey secured a strong fourth place, ahead of Aaron Plessinger.

In the SX2 class North America riders dominated, with two Americans flanking a Canadian on the final podium! Winner of the first moto, Cole Thompson couldn't hold off Jesson Turner's strong comeback, who won the other two motos to take the overall victory on the first night ahead of Thompson and Izaih Clark. The battle for third place remained close until the very end, with Clark finishing the evening just one point ahead of Sacha Coenen and two ahead of Mitchell Harrison.

In the Junior class, the single moto was won by Lonny Ferrer, who secured the French championship title.

Results SX1 – King of Paris (thus far): 1.Roczen (ALL, Suzuki) ; 2.Anderson (USA, Suzuki) ; 3.Smith (USA, Triumph) ; 4.Desprey (FRA, Yamaha) ; 5.Plessinger (USA, Triumph) ; etc….

Race 1 : 1.Roczen ; 2.Anderson ; 3.Smith ; 4.Desprey ; 5.Shimoda ; 6.Vialle ; 7.Plessinger ; 8.Soubeyras ; 9.Escoffier ; 10.Fonvieille (KTM) ; etc…

Race 2 : 1. 1.Roczen ; 2.Anderson ; 3.Vialle ; 4.Smith ; 5.Plessinger ; 6.Desprey ; 7.Soubeyras ; 8.Escoffier ; 9.Shimoda ; 10.Fonvieille ; etc…

Final race : 1. 1.Roczen ; 2.Anderson ; 3.Smith ; 4.Desprey ; 5.Plessinger ; 6.Shimoda ; 7.Soubeyras ; 8.Vialle ; 9.Maylin ; 10.Lefrançois ; etc…

Results SX2 – Prince of Paris : 1.Turner (USA, Yamaha) ; 2.Thompson (CAN, Yamaha) ; 3.Clark (USA, Honda) ; 4.Coenen (BEL, KTM) ; 5.Harrisson (USA, Kawasaki)

Race 1 : 1.Thompson ; 2.Piètre ; 3.Coenen ; 4.Turner ; 5.Clark ; 6.Lamarque ; 7.Hicks ; 8.Miller ; 9.Manzato ; 10.Lebeau

Race 2 : 1.Turner ; 2.Miller ; 3.Harrisson ; 4.Coenen ; 5.Hicks ; 6.Thompson ; 7.Clark ; 8.Lebeau ; 9.Lamarque ; 10.Soulimani ; etc…

Final race : 1.Turner ; 2.Harrisson ; 3.Clark ; 4.Thompson ; 5.Piètre ; 6.Coenen ; 7.Miller ; 8.Hicks ; 9.Soulimani ; 10.Bruneau

Results SX Junior : 1.Ferrer (KTM) ; 2.Mennillo (Yamaha) ; 3.Muller (Yamaha) ; 4.Maigne (KTM) ; 5.Bouveyron (KTM)





