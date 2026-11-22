Night two of the Paris Supercross was a lot like night one with Progressive Suzuki’s Ken Roczen sweeping everything and nearly leading every lap of every main event all weekend long. On Sunday, he didn’t have as much pressure from Jason Anderson after the #21 didn’t get the starts he needed so the German rider took his second King of Paris SX trophy with dominating rides.

The whoops were very tough yesterday, maybe too tough, so the track crew then made them perhaps a bit too easy on Sunday. They would tough on Saturday but provided a lot of separation, on Sunday they were a non factor. It made for better racing but it also took the advantage Roczen and Anderson had yesterday.

Explaining the change of whoops and his lack of sleep to me, Roczen still made it sound like a walk in the park although he didn’t feel like it “Everyone was hauling ass, and it was kind of fun like that, but at the same time if you get too confident in them they can still bite you. With everyone in my family having a horrible night of sleep, that was probably better. But then now, I felt stronger today than I did yesterday, and even in the last main, like, I was pushing as hard as I could. So obviously it (the change in whoops) took away— it was probably better racing overall, like everybody was a bit closer. It was okay. I’ll take it, we all want to get out of here safe, and these back-to-back days with lack of sleep. It's just better to be safe.”