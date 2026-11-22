Night two of the Paris Supercross was a lot like night one with Progressive Suzuki’s Ken Roczen sweeping everything and nearly leading every lap of every main event all weekend long. On Sunday, he didn’t have as much pressure from Jason Anderson after the #21 didn’t get the starts he needed so the German rider took his second King of Paris SX trophy with dominating rides.
The whoops were very tough yesterday, maybe too tough, so the track crew then made them perhaps a bit too easy on Sunday. They would tough on Saturday but provided a lot of separation, on Sunday they were a non factor. It made for better racing but it also took the advantage Roczen and Anderson had yesterday.
Explaining the change of whoops and his lack of sleep to me, Roczen still made it sound like a walk in the park although he didn’t feel like it “Everyone was hauling ass, and it was kind of fun like that, but at the same time if you get too confident in them they can still bite you. With everyone in my family having a horrible night of sleep, that was probably better. But then now, I felt stronger today than I did yesterday, and even in the last main, like, I was pushing as hard as I could. So obviously it (the change in whoops) took away— it was probably better racing overall, like everybody was a bit closer. It was okay. I’ll take it, we all want to get out of here safe, and these back-to-back days with lack of sleep. It's just better to be safe.”
Anderson went 3-2-2 on the day and had to earn it with rides from the back of the pack. Anderson picked the inside gate for the first two main events because he was without his usual clutch set-up from the USA on his Suzuki. He struggled with his starts and thought just sneaking to the inside would help.
“I'm happy with the result. We're working on some like clutch things in general, and we didn't bring the clutch that I was running because we were confident that this one would work. But, I don't know, I was just bad on the start side, my clutch, whatever. But yeah, it was fun. The inside gate wasn't working either. After my first two starts, I was like, this— I cannot get a start with this clutch. So I just was like trying to sneak around the inside as much as I could.”
Jordon Smith continued his roll from yesterday in getting third overall in his first trip to Paris. Smith’s starts weren’t as solid Sunday but good enough and he worked his way past Tom Vialle and others to get third.
Aaron Plessinger wasn’t having an ideal weekend on his Triumph debut but he also didn’t have a ton of time on the bike. The crew threw some changes at the fork and the shock before main three today and it paid off with AP leading for a bit before settling in for third in the last main which was his best ride.
Team HRC riders Tom Vialle and Jo Shimoda had some ups and downs, Vialle got some starts and arm pump, Shimoda had some crashes. Frenchman Maxime Desprey led them in fourth overall in the results, Plessinger, Vialle and Shimoda were next.
In the SX2 class it was Red Bull KTM’s Sacha Coenen who took an unlikely Prince of Paris title. He wasn't great on Saturday, but with the change of whoops, Coenen looked much better and swept Sunday leading every single lap along the way. Still, there's that unlikely part for the win, because going into the last main event he was eight points down to Jesson Turner for the Prince of Paris honors. The ClubMX Yamaha pilot riding for a German Yamaha team here and looking good. Turner was fourth early in the race and set to win the event overall when he washed the front end out on a left hander. That was followed by another crash and just like that, Turner snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Bummer for him for sure. Coenen though, with a lot of eyes on him, handled his business in style and in the end, it was enough to claim the win.
For some audio post race interviews, check out the Pulpcasts HERE
The full press release from the Paris Supercross is below:
ROCZEN AND COENEN ARE THE NEW KING AND PRINCE
The second day of the 43rd edition of the Paris Supercross was dominated by Ken Roczen and Sacha Coenen, two riders with very different profiles. Ken returned to victory in Paris four years after his last win there, while Sacha triumphed in his very first Supercross!
During two days, the Plenitude Arena was once again packed with fans who came to fervently and enthusiastically witness the last renowned Supercross event held in Europe. And this 43rd edition lived up to the event's legendary status, crowning two worthy champions.
In the SX1 class, Ken Roczen left nothing for his rivals, whether he got the holeshot or not! Impressively at ease on his Suzuki, he won all six races of the weekend, also taking the Super Pole twice! At 32, he becomes the eighth rider to win in Paris the year he clinched the US title. His teammate Jason Anderson put up a good fight but couldn't quite overtake him; he finished second, ahead of another American, Jordon Smith, who was making his debut in Paris. Maxime Desprey finished fourth, delivering one of his best performances in Paris, followed by Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle, Cédric Soubeyras, and Jo Shimoda.
After just missing the podium in the SX2 class yesterday, Sacha Coenen was imperious this Sunday. Competing in his first ever Supercross race in Paris, the 20-year-old Sacha rode as if he already had extensive experience in SX. Making excellent starts, and pursued throughout the three motos by North Americans Izaih Clark, Jesson Turner, or Cole Thompson, he held on to secure three race wins and become the new Prince of Paris. He stood atop the podium, alongside Cole Thompson and the young Frenchman Jules Piètre.
In the nation’s classification, the USA took the victory ahead of the rest of the world and France.
The event also hosted the finals of the French SX2 and Junior championships; in SX2, American Michael Hicks secured the title, while in the Junior class, young Lony Ferrer emerged victorious.
King of Paris (450) Top Ten Overall
1). Roczen 2). Anderson 3). Smith 4). Desprey 5). Plessinger 6). Vialle 7). Soubeyras 8). Shimoda 9). Escoffier 10). Maylin
Prince of Paris (250) Overall
1). Coenen 2). Thompson 3). Smith 4). Pietre 5). Turner