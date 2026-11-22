It’s that time again, time for the 46th annual Paris Supercross deep in the heart of France’s capital city. The track was tough this year with harder packed dirt than we’ve ever seen before, some big whoops that did not break down and very busy rhythm sections.
The SX1 field included past King of Paris’ Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson, now teammates on the Progressive/Twisted Tea Suzuki’s, past Prince of Paris riders Jo Shimoda and Tom Vialle (teammates this weekend for Honda HRC) Triumph teammates Aaron Plessinger and Jordon Smith, Australian Hayden Mellross and the usual fast Frenchmen like Cedric Soubeyras, Maxine Desprey and more.
In the end it was Roczen taking the win with a perfect night of racing, the only thing he didn’t do was top the qualifying session in the afternoon. Roczen led every lap but one and while he did sweep the three mains but his teammate Anderson kept him close in the first two. Anderson blitzed his way from ninth to second in the final main as well, riding very well. The two Suzuki riders were head and shoulders above everyone else, in one short 8 minute main they had over 20 seconds on third place!
Afterwards, Roczen admitted that Anderson had pushed him a but harder than he wished.
“I was kind of wanting to cruise but he was really on it. But we know he’s just great. He’s got good throttle control. This is honestly California-type dirt. That gets so freaking hard-packed. He’s a great whoop rider, and these whoops were insanely difficult. They really were,” said Kenny. “You know how I struggled in Salt Lake? How they got super blue groove and they were steep and hard-pack? That’s probably about the only time I kind of struggled a little bit in the whoops. That’s what they were today, and these were actually probably gnarlier than Salt Lake. But it was fun because it made a massive difference.”
Something new for 2026 was awarding points for Superpole competition instead of just gate pick. But with the Olympic scoring, you can’t give the points to the winner so the winner was awarded negative 3 points, then -2, -1 for the top three. Roczen won this with Anderson getting fourth OA (only the top five in qualifying got to go for Superpole) so #94 started off 3 points up on Anderson. This would come into play with Jason now being 7 down points heading into tomorrow instead of just four.
Roczen was the only rider doing a quad in qualifying in the rhythm after the big double in the middle but put it away for the rest of the night. If you could nail the turn right, it looked faster to this eye but Roczen explained it after the race, “The turn, the top was kind of broken off. So for me to hit that left turn, I would have to go so slow in the turn to set that up. The rhythm in itself was easy to do, but I think you could just carry more momentum and you triple, triple.”
A solid third overall was Paris first-timer Jordon Smith who, outside of the top two, was about the only rider still blitzing the treacherous whoops all night. Smith looked pretty good all day and seemed to get more confidence each time out there.
After that it was the HRC riders Vialle and Shimoda, who got a mixed bag of results. Vialle got a holeshot but went backwards with arm pump or something in one main. The other ones were better but he and Shimoda were very hot and cold. They sit fourth and fifth after night one.
Plessinger had a bad first main and went 7-5-5 on the night to sit outside the top five. AP doesn’t have a lot of time on the new Triumph so he was still figuring the bike out a bit unlike his teammate Smith, who has a year on the 450 under his belt.
Really though, it Roczen who was elite all night long in Paris but he admitted that it was harder than it looked.
“(It was) a perfect day. It’s been a lot of travel and everything, so I’m pumped to get the first one out of the way. You come into the race, and I have been riding good and everybody just expected (it), like you going to win tonight? I’m like, you can’t come here and just kind of f**k around. Especially when you have a track like this. It’s still peaky, and it’s hard-pack. The whoops are insanely gnarly. It’s not as easy. The bike doesn’t ride itself. You have to be on it, no matter what”
In the SX2 class, it was a deeper field of American riders than in past years. BUD Kawasaki brought Henry Miller and Mitchell Harrison, Honda brought over AX specialist Iziah Clark, there was Cole Thompson and Jesson Turner for Yamaha and as well, Stark had SX2 tour points leader Michael Hicks as well.
The biggest news for this class was Red Bull KTM rider Sacha Coenen making his SX debut. All eyes were on the young Belgian as he hit the track. There was a crash in the whoops in practice and he showed some speed by being the quickest one in free practice but all in all, it was an “ok” night for the kid. The whoops definitely ate him up and there were some close calls, he got good starts but by the third main, it looked to me that he wanted nothing to do with trying get through the whoops by blitzing. Good news is he came out of night one unscathed and showed some speed. He went 4-4-6 and sits fourth overall going into night two.
The surprise, at least to me, was Jesson Turner winning mains two and three. The ClubMX kid was impressive as he mastered the whoops, got good starts and basically went unchallenged in the last two to win.
Cole Thompson qualified quickest and easily won the first main, then fell in main two off the start and got a poor start in main three. He trails Turner by nine points. Clark was third overall with Harrison and Miller suffering some ups and downs throughout the night.
Good night of racing, buckle up for night two and see if Roczen and Turner can hold on to win these prestigious titles.
The following is a Paris Supercross Press Release
SUPERCROSS DE PARIS 2026 – FIRST NIGHT A TRIPLE SUCCES FOR Ken Roczen
Unsurprisingly, Ken Roczen, the US Supercross champion, dominated the first night of the sold-out Paris Supercross. The German rider won the SX1 class ahead of Jason Anderson, while in SX2, young American Jessen Turner took the victory.
An enthusiastic crowd, equally motivated riders in such an atmosphere, unleashed freestylers, this first evening of the 43rd edition of the Supercross offers to the public some great battles.
Coming to Paris with his family, arriving to Paris after two fresh victories in Australia, Ken Roczen the US Supercross champion dominated the event on Saturday. Three excellent starts, supersonic speed through the whoops, almost nothing could stop the German's imperious ride, except perhaps his Suzuki teammate, American Jason Anderson. Putting pressure and maintaining suspense until the end of the first two motos, Anderson had a poor start in the final and was therefore unable to challenge his teammate, though he did manage to finish second. Behind this duo, Jordan Smith (twice) and Tom Vialle (in the second moto) crossed the finish line in third place, with Smith demonstrating impressive consistency to bring his Triumph home in third overall. Behind this trio, reigning French SX champion Maxime Desprey secured a strong fourth place, ahead of Aaron Plessinger.
In the SX2 class North America riders dominated, with two Americans flanking a Canadian on the final podium! Winner of the first moto, Cole Thompson couldn't hold off Jesson Turner's strong comeback, who won the other two motos to take the overall victory on the first night ahead of Thompson and Izaih Clark. The battle for third place remained close until the very end, with Clark finishing the evening just one point ahead of Sacha Coenen and two ahead of Mitchell Harrison.
In the Junior class, the single moto was won by Lonny Ferrer, who secured the French championship title.
Results:
SX1 – King of Paris (standings thus far): 1.Roczen (ALL, Suzuki) ; 2.Anderson (USA, Suzuki) ; 3.Smith (USA, Triumph) ; 4.Desprey (FRA, Yamaha) ; 5.Plessinger (USA, Triumph)
Race 1 : 1.Roczen ; 2.Anderson ; 3.Smith ; 4.Desprey ; 5.Shimoda ; 6.Vialle ; 7.Plessinger ; 8.Soubeyras ; 9.Escoffier ; 10.Fonvieille (KTM)
Race 2 : 1. 1.Roczen ; 2.Anderson ; 3.Vialle ; 4.Smith ; 5.Plessinger ; 6.Desprey ; 7.Soubeyras ; 8.Escoffier ; 9.Shimoda ; 10.Fonvieille
Final race : 1. 1.Roczen ; 2.Anderson ; 3.Smith ; 4.Desprey ; 5.Plessinger ; 6.Shimoda ; 7.Soubeyras ; 8.Vialle ; 9.Maylin ; 10.Lefrançois
SX2 – Prince of Paris : 1.Turner (USA, Yamaha) ; 2.Thompson (CAN, Yamaha) ; 3.Clark (USA, Honda) ; 4.Coenen (BEL, KTM) ; 5.Harrisson (USA, Kawasaki)
Race 1 : 1.Thompson ; 2.Piètre ; 3.Coenen ; 4.Turner ; 5.Clark ; 6.Lamarque ; 7.Hicks ; 8.Miller ; 9.Manzato ; 10.Lebeau
Race 2 : 1.Turner ; 2.Miller ; 3.Harrisson ; 4.Coenen ; 5.Hicks ; 6.Thompson ; 7.Clark ; 8.Lebeau ; 9.Lamarque ; 10.Soulimani
Final race : 1.Turner ; 2.Harrisson ; 3.Clark ; 4.Thompson ; 5.Piètre ; 6.Coenen ; 7.Miller ; 8.Hicks ; 9.Soulimani ; 10.Bruneau
Results SX Junior : 1.Ferrer (KTM) ; 2.Mennillo (Yamaha) ; 3.Muller (Yamaha) ; 4.Maigne (KTM) ; 5.Bouveyron (KTM) ;