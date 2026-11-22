It’s that time again, time for the 46th annual Paris Supercross deep in the heart of France’s capital city. The track was tough this year with harder packed dirt than we’ve ever seen before, some big whoops that did not break down and very busy rhythm sections.

The SX1 field included past King of Paris’ Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson, now teammates on the Progressive/Twisted Tea Suzuki’s, past Prince of Paris riders Jo Shimoda and Tom Vialle (teammates this weekend for Honda HRC) Triumph teammates Aaron Plessinger and Jordon Smith, Australian Hayden Mellross and the usual fast Frenchmen like Cedric Soubeyras, Maxine Desprey and more.

In the end it was Roczen taking the win with a perfect night of racing, the only thing he didn’t do was top the qualifying session in the afternoon. Roczen led every lap but one and while he did sweep the three mains but his teammate Anderson kept him close in the first two. Anderson blitzed his way from ninth to second in the final main as well, riding very well. The two Suzuki riders were head and shoulders above everyone else, in one short 8 minute main they had over 20 seconds on third place!

Afterwards, Roczen admitted that Anderson had pushed him a but harder than he wished.

“I was kind of wanting to cruise but he was really on it. But we know he’s just great. He’s got good throttle control. This is honestly California-type dirt. That gets so freaking hard-packed. He’s a great whoop rider, and these whoops were insanely difficult. They really were,” said Kenny. “You know how I struggled in Salt Lake? How they got super blue groove and they were steep and hard-pack? That’s probably about the only time I kind of struggled a little bit in the whoops. That’s what they were today, and these were actually probably gnarlier than Salt Lake. But it was fun because it made a massive difference.”